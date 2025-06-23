Bacardi India’s LEGACY Whisky Makes A Bold Statement On The Global Stage

In an industry long dominated by global giants and established traditions, a homegrown whisky is making waves for all the right reasons. LEGACY Premium Indian Whisky, a fine creation from the house of Bacardi India Pvt. Ltd., has not only captivated the attention of Indian whisky lovers but has now earned its rightful place on the world stage.

At the World Whiskies Awards 2025–one of the most prestigious events in the spirits industry–LEGACY clinched Gold in the Blended Whisky category, establishing its presence in the category. This honour was swiftly followed by a Silver medal at the Asia Spirits Masters 2025, a testament to the whisky’s standout quality and the skill that goes into crafting each bottle.

What sets LEGACY apart in a crowded whisky market is its unique and carefully curated blend–a harmonious fusion of Indian and Scottish malts combined with Indian grains. The result is a whisky that is impeccably smooth and perfectly balanced.

An Indian Blend With A Global Soul

Every sip reveals a depth and elegance that whisky connoisseurs will appreciate, while remaining approachable for the curious and newly-initiated.

LEGACY isn’t just a drink; it’s a reflection of India’s evolving identity that honours tradition but is unafraid to innovate. With its refined balance of flavours, the whisky tells a story of craftsmanship that resonates deeply with India’s diverse cultures, climates, and culinary legacies.

From its flavour profile to its presentation, LEGACY embodies the spirit of Indian excellence. It’s more than just a bottle on the shelf, it’s a statement. A tribute to the art of whisky-making, the brand strikes a perfect chord between timeless heritage and modern sophistication.

Since its launch, LEGACY has received a positive response from both whisky enthusiasts and first-time drinkers alike, gaining ground not just for its taste but for what it symbolises: India’s place at the global table of fine spirits.

The recent win at prestigious international awards marks a significant milestone for Bacardi India’s journey in the whisky segment. While Bacardi is globally recognised for its rum and other iconic spirits, LEGACY signals a strategic and successful pivot into the premium Indian whisky category.

Expanding Its Reach

Now available in three sizes: 750 ml, 375 ml, and 180 ml, LEGACY is steadily expanding its footprint across key Indian markets. Whether you're in the northern plains of Punjab, the vibrant cities of Maharashtra, or the laidback coastlines of Goa and Kerala, chances are you’ll find LEGACY stocked at premium outlets and popular venues.

Currently, LEGACY is available in Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Meghalaya, Assam, Tripura, Arunachal Pradesh, West Bengal, Odisha, Maharashtra, Telangana, Kerala, Pondicherry, Goa , Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chandigarh and Himachal Pradesh — covering a diverse swathe of India’s whisky-loving population.

As the global palate evolves, so does the appetite for authentic, high-quality spirits that tell a story. LEGACY is not just riding this wave, it is helping to define it.