Who Is Leo Woodall, The Revelation Of 'Bridget Jones: Crazy About Him'?

Leo Woodall was born on September 14, 1996 in the London district of Hammersmith. After studying at the Shene School, he attended Arts Educational Schools to perfect his passion for comedy, which he graduated in 2019. He had his first role in the medical series Holby City in 2019. The actor then made several appearances on the small screen, such as Citadelle and Vampire Academy. Talking about the dynamics of his character Roxster and Bridget in the film, Woodall says, “ Roxster is a guy without stress and baggage, and Bridget is a free-spirited person who is carrying and holding on to a lot at this time in her life” “She needs her spirit to be set free, again, and Roxster can help her do that because it’s how he lives every day.” he further adds.

Essential Roles

The general public noticed him in 2022 for his performance in the second season of The White Lotus where he played the character Jack. In 2024, he delivered a moving performance as Dexter Mayhew in One Day, the adaptation of the novel of the same name by David Nicholls published in 2009. Recently, he has been starring in the new Apple TV series Prime Target since January 22, where he plays the mathematician Edouard Brook.

In 2021, the seventh art called on him for Cherry, a crime movie signed by Anthony and Joe Russo where he shared the bill with Tom Holland. We must wait until 2025 to see the actor again in theaters with Bridget Jones: Crazy About Him. In this fourth installment, Bridget, now a widow and mother of two children, is back on the single market. Leo Woodall plays Roxster, one of her 20-year-old suitors. See you on February 12 to discover the actor in the cinema alongside Renée Zellweger!

ELLE Collective is a new community of fashion, beauty and culture lovers. For access to exclusive content, events, inspiring advice from our Editors and industry experts, as well the opportunity to meet designers, thought-leaders and stylists, become a member today HERE.

This is a translated version of an article from ELLE France.