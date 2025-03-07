International Women's Day: How Comic Book Heroines Taught Us About Women Power

At a time today, when main character pop culture energy is levelled either from a movie screen, a high-octane music stage, or the runway, how about walking backwards to a time when the fandom was in one place for most folks — the comic book! That’s right. Women characters with steel jumped off the pages with their wit and charm to steal a place in young hearts while they also actually made an early case for fashion trends we see today. Whether it was old money-as-it gets Veronica Lodge, Catwoman in her sleek bodysuit or even the smart and resource UN executive Diana Palmer who marries the 'Ghost Who Walks', and is often depicted in her safari chic outfits — these are characters who wielded everything from quiet luxury to mob wife drama, when these trends were much ahead of their time. They were so cool, that they went on to inspire high-fashion brands over time, case in point: McQueen’s Batman masks and Dior’s SS25 show, where Maria Grazia Chiuri’s mood board was inspired by an array of strong women, including Wonder Woman.



With International Women's Day coming up, we look at a few of these comic book heroines who dropped swag and directed the fashion-forward narrative in the coolest way...

When Comicsverse Crafted Couture



Veronica Lodge: Hello, Sophisticore!

Veronica Lodge Photograph: (Pinterest)

The Archie comics series is a masterclass in retro American style from its low-waist jeans to bell-bottoms, mini skirts and pinafore seen on its Riverdale High students. Straddling the high point of it all, is protagonist Veronica Lodge, who takes fashion to a chic level with her upscale dressing (yep, she's got several Pinterest boards to her name, to date!) Those LBDs, satin tops, skirts, pearls and heels are every IT girl’s vibe.





Betty Cooper: Preppy Style

Betty Cooper Photograph: (Pinterest)

Veronica’s bestie, Betty Cooper’s style is one for the books when it comes to preppy dressing. The blonde character made dungarees and tops, sweaters and pants, T-shirts, sneakers and pencil skirts, the norm. The outfits complemented her modest-yet-strong persona. She was the ideal girl-next-door, the gal pal you can count on and the perfect foil to her redhead crush, Archie Andrews (of course, fans have secretly wished #Barchie to end up together). She sure notched one up in the archetype for kind girls and defined everyday dressing for the college girlies.





Catwoman: Catsuits Revisited



Catwoman and Zoë Kravitz Photograph: (Pinterest/Instagram)

She's a badass gal with a figure to die for! Catwoman made aggression look cool in her svelte vinyl bodysuits, slim dresses and kitten heels. In the modern day, Zoë Kravitz slayed that vibe on the red carpet in NYC for the premiere of 'The Batman' in her custom black Oscar de la Renta gown with a cat motif corset, paired perfectly with a slick back hairstyle. Selina Kyle, we see you.

Wonder Woman: Goddess Glam



Wonder Woman comic and Gal GadotGal Photograph: (Pinterest)

This character that first made an appearance in DC Comics back in 1941, has seen a complete evolution in costumes! With the red, blue and gold colour elements staying the same, she first popped up in a tiara and loose culottes that later made way for a bustier and fitted shorts then a jumpsuit. In later years she rocked a (brief) biker chick look, a bolder statement bracelet, boots and warrior-themed ensemble. Today, you’ll find WW on everything from badges and bags to glammy T-shirts and shirt dresses.





Sailor Moon: Cool Collegiate Style



sailor moon Photograph: (Pinterest)

This fantasy and romance-driven manga series by Naoko Takeuchi literally smashed the teen dressing scene back in the 90s. It saw main character Usagi Tsukino, a middle school student and her gang (who are warriors) battle extra-terrestrial forces, go shopping and have their own teenster fun. The comics had the characters wear the most fabulous outfits said to be inspired from powerhouse ateliers like Thierry Mugler, Christian Lacroix and Versace. Perfume major YSL’s Opium campaign that starred supermodel Kate Moss in 1994 threw inspiration to Sailor Moon character (Wicked Lady) and another key inspiration was Naomi Campbell in an iconic Karl Lagerfeld dress.





Harley Quinn: Biker Chic



Harley Quinn and Margot Robbie Photograph: (Pinterest)

She’s the gleeful character who battles villains, while wearing clown makeup, replete with her signature red and black top and shorts with matchy socks. Once just a sidekick-turned-Joker flame, she blazes away at the baddies in her girlish-meets-fierce personality, depicting a sense of complete freedom. Quinn has seen a gamut of style changes — she once wore a jumpsuit, followed by bodice-pants and pigtails, going from blonde to black hair. No one could pull this off better than Margot Robbie! Her punk portrayal of the character in 'Suicide Squad (2016)' makes nasty look cool, with shorts, spikes, graphic tops, dark makeup and differently coloured ponytails. Guess what? Lady Gaga has also channelled Harley Quinn on a number of occasions in her quirky pigtails and leather ensembles.



Guess fashion will never have enough of the comic book genre's slinky catsuits and boots, capes, spandex pants, fitted dresses and cateye glasses. Bring it on!

