Dakota Johnson And Chris Martin Quietly Split After 8 Years: ‘It Feels Final’

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin have broken up—and this time, it might be for good, multiple sources told a publication. An insider said that “it feels final this time.” The sources described their relationship as being “on-off” during its eight-year run.

Johnson and Martin were very serious during their time together but kept their milestones private. In March 2024, a source broke the news of their engagement saying, Johnson and Martin got “engaged years ago but were in no rush to get married.”

Neither Johnson nor Martin has commented on the outlet’s breakup report. Johnson has been in New York, doing press on her own for Materialists this week.

Johnson and Martin started dating in 2017 and were last photographed together this May before Johnson attended the Cannes Film Festival.

This isn’t the first time they’ve been the subject of breakup reports. In August, their rep shut down stories from publications that claimed they had ended their relationship. The spokesperson told a certain publication that the rumors are “not true. They are happily together.”

A source shared more about their dynamic at the time, saying, “Their relationship works because they are both very independent and actually have lives outside of their relationship too. It’s like every time they are not spotted together for a while, there are breakup rumours.”

Johnson has occasionally spoken a little about Martin in interviews. Most recently, the actress spoke about the Coldplay singer in a March 2024 profile with a publication.

“I love watching him [perform],” she said. “I could watch him every day. I don’t know how to explain it. I feel like, I don’t know... I’m watching my most favourite being do his most favourite thing.”

She also addressed her relationship with his and ex Gwyneth Paltrow’s two children, saying, “I love those kids like my life depends on it. With all my heart.”

Read the original article in ELLE USA.