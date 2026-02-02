THE RUNDOWN

KPop Demon Hunters’ EJAE, Audrey Nuna, and Rei Ami made their Grammys debut this evening.

The singers wore looks that had very personal backstories, which they shared on the red carpet.

The KPop Demon Hunters song “Golden” won the Grammy for Best Song Written for Visual Media.

After attending their first Critics Choice Awards and Golden Globes, the singing voices of KPop Demon Hunters’ HUNTR/X, EJAE, Audrey Nuna, and Rei Ami, are making their Grammys debut. Nuna and Ami wore white looks by Thom Browne and Guvanch respectively, while EJAE was in a purple gown from Dior.

In their red carpet interview with the Associated Press, the trio revealed each look has a personal backstory behind it.

Nuna said, “I’m wearing Thom Brown couture tonight. This brand means a lot to me because my grandpa immigrated here in the ’70s. Our way of surviving as a family was clothing manufacturing and one of the first client orders I remember as a kid seeing when I’d go to my dad’s factory on weekends was Thom Browne so these silhouettes are something that means something to my childhood. I feel like I’m bringing my family—I’m getting emotional—I feel like I’m bringing my family with me on this red carpet. I’m so grateful to Thom Browne. Just shout-out to anyone who has ever felt outcasted because they come from a different place. I’m just really proud to represent my family.”

Ami revealed her look was custom and modeled after the mugunghwa, “the national flower of Korea, and it symbolizes resilience,” she said.

“I wanted to incorporate parts of my culture and heritage and also KPop Demon Hunters into what I’m wearing,” she continued. “And we’re also playing with duality with the airy feathers and the roughness of the leather and the back. The flower is the mugunghwa or the hibiscus flower and then we’ve got custom metal work done to again [represent] rebirth. [This is a] very transformative time period for all of us as artists and human beings especially with this entire journey so just wanted to pay a little respect.”

EJAE praised Dior’s creative director Jonathan Anderson, who made her custom dress, saying, “He’s been killing it. And also just the look in general, I think it’s very powerful. You see this gold medal I got here? And also just my makeup and my hair, it’s very Asian influence, a fusion. I’m Korean-American. I’m a fusion of both, and that’s who I am.”

The girls have multiple Grammy nominations tonight for their work on the hit film’s soundtrack. The entire album is up for Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media. “Golden,” meanwhile, already won the award for Best Song Written for Visual Media ahead of the awards broadcast. It’s also nominated for Song of the Year and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

EJAE co-wrote “Golden.” The three stars spoke to NPR earlier this week about the success of the film and its music. EJAE, who’s been a songwriter for years, shared how she feels receiving massive recognition now for her work.

“It feels very serendipitous,” she said. “I’m glad it happened now, than when [I was] in my twenties, figuring life out.” She also spoke about being dropped as a K-pop trainee to protect her mental health.

“I don’t think I was mentally prepared for that [the hardness of the industry] at that age,” she said.

The trio also spoke about how the film connected them more to their Korean heritage.

Ami, who played Zoey, said it made her accept herself more: “I think this movie kind of validated my expressiveness,” she said. “Because I’m very expressive now. I refuse to dim, water down any color because all my life I spent doing that. And so I just refuse now. The most validating thing is seeing other Korean girls look at me and be like, ‘Thank you. Thank you for teaching me that it’s okay to be expressive, and to show myself and be emotional.’ Because as a culture, especially as Korean women, if we’re not submissive, quiet, or docile, or if we’re taking up too much space, we are punished. I just was so inspired to maybe break those generational curses and inspire this new generation of people that it’s okay to feel. It’s okay to express.”

