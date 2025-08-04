The Rundown

Apple TV+ is developing a series based on The Holiday.

Nancy Meyers has no involvement in the project.

Producers are looking for new stars for the show.

On August 1, it was reported that Nancy Meyers’s 2006 film The Holiday was in development as a limited series for Apple TV+. But it looks like Meyers had no idea about the new show and was quick to comment on the production in an Instagram story.

Sharing a screenshot of a report on The Holiday series, Meyers wrote over it, “News to me. Imagine my surprise when I opened Instagram and this was the first post I saw.”

Here’s everything we know about the project so far.

Image Courtesy: Imdb

What Will The Holiday Limited Series Be About?

In the original film, two women trade homes in the U.K. countryside and Los Angeles after struggling with their personal lives. Amanda Woods is a Hollywood trailer editor who ends her engagement and Iris is a newspaper columnist stuck in a rut. After trading spaces, Amanda meets Iris’s widower brother, Graham, and surprises herself by reconnecting emotionally to love. Iris meets Amanda’s neighbor, Arthur, a forgotten Hollywood icon, and then meets a film composer named Miles; both men help her transform.

The series will likely be some version of Meyers’s original story, keeping “the setup of the movie about a single American and single British woman living very different lives who swap their houses for the holidays and find love in the process.”

Who Will Star In The Holiday Limited Series?

Image Courtesy: Imdb

The original cast included Cameron Diaz, Kate Winslet, Jude Law, and Jack Black, but a tabloid stated the show will feature “new characters,” and thus new actors. But maybe we can hope for a cameo?

Krissie Ducker is serving as the writer and executive producer for The Holiday series, along with comedian Rob Delaney as a consultant on the script.

Has production started on The Holiday series?

Not yet.

ELLE Collective is a new community of fashion, beauty and culture lovers. For access to exclusive content, events, inspiring advice from our Editors and industry experts, as well as the opportunity to meet designers, thought-leaders and stylists, become a member today HERE.

Read the original article on ELLE USA.