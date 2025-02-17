If there’s one thing about Saturday Night Live, it’s that it refuses to leave our feeds. Even if you haven’t watched an episode in years, chances are you’ve seen clips floating around on YouTube, Twitter or our best friend- Instagram. Whether it’s a musical sketch that unexpectedly slaps or a celeb poking fun at their public image. Over the last decade, SNL has mastered the art of going viral, shaping pop culture, consistently delivering skits that not only make us laugh but also become part of pop culture’s lexicon. Whether it’s Kim K embracing the chaos of courtroom TV, Taylor Swift roasting awkward guys with Pete Davidson, or the iconic Domingo, we are here for it.

Let’s take a trip down memory lane with the most iconic SNL skits of the past decade—aka the ones we just can’t stop rewatching.

Here’s A Breakdown Of Some Of The Most Iconic Skits:

1. Domingo: Vow Renewal

From the long-awaited cameo by Sabrina Carpenter to the iconic character, Domingo, in an over-the-top vow renewal ceremony that features exaggerated melodrama, intense stares, and unexpected betrayals.

2. The People’s Kourt

Kim Kardashian channels her reality TV persona into this hilarious courtroom parody where she presides over a series of ridiculous celebrity cases, blending sharp satire with her signature deadpan delivery.

3. Three Sad Virgins (ft. Taylor Swift)

Taylor Swift teams up with Pete Davidson for a self-aware musical skit, playfully roasting SNL writers Ben Marshall, John Higgins, and Martin Herlihy. The catchy song humorously highlights their awkwardness while Swift effortlessly delivers the hook.

4. Paul Mescal Is A Daddy

Leaning into the internet’s obsession with labelling him as a “daddy,” Paul Mescal plays along in this sketch, which humorously explores the term’s various meanings through absurd scenarios, unexpected fan encounters, and exaggerated thirstiness from the cast.

5. Tiny Ass Bag (Olivia Rodrigo)

A fashion satire that pokes fun at the impracticality of ultra-mini handbags. Olivia Rodrigo joins the SNL cast in this exaggerated sketch where people struggle with microscopic purses that can barely hold a single Tic Tac.

6. Sara Lee (Harry Styles)

Harry Styles plays a social media manager who takes his role at Sara Lee Bread way too far, posting thirsty and inappropriate comments from the brand’s official account. The skit hilariously satirizes corporate social media missteps and unfiltered internet culture.

7. Timothée Chalamet Monologue (Singing ‘Baby Face’ With Domingo)

Timothée Chalamet’s SNL monologue takes a musical turn when he and Domingo perform a charming yet ridiculous rendition of ‘Baby Face,’ leaning into Chalamet’s youthful appearance with theatrical flair.

8. Wicked Auditions

A Broadway-themed parody that imagines the chaotic and dramatic audition process for the upcoming Wicked movie. With exaggerated performances, desperate auditioners, and over-the-top reactions, the sketch captures the essence of theatre culture perfectly.

9. Big Boys (ft. SZA)

A catchy, comical holiday song dedicated to the appreciation of “big boys” during cuffing season. Featuring SZA’s smooth vocals, the skit blends humour with genuine admiration for bulky winter partners.

10. I’m Just Pete

Pete Davidson humorously reflects on his own time at SNL in this skit that plays on his laid-back, self-deprecating persona. The sketch blends music and comedy as Pete acknowledges his own pop culture image.

11. Back Home Ballers

A digital short that captures the universal experience of going home for the holidays. With a rap anthem about the comforts of childhood bedrooms, over-the-top parental pampering, and local celebrity status, the skit is a relatable and hilarious take on Thanksgiving break.

12. Women’s AA Meeting (Jacob Elordi)

Jacob Elordi unexpectedly finds himself at the centre of an intense support group session, navigating a room full of women who are overly invested in his love life. The exaggerated tension and awkward energy make for a comedic goldmine.

13. Rap Roundtable (Timothée Chalamet & Pete Davidson)

Timothée Chalamet and Pete Davidson play SoundCloud rappers in this sketch parodying hip-hop culture. With cringeworthy rap personas, ridiculous flows, and over-the-top posturing, the skit hilariously captures the world of up-and-coming internet rappers.

14. Protective Mom 2 (Pedro Pascal & Bad Bunny)



SNL brings back the overprotective mum, now with a sister (featuring Bad Bunny)and she’s even more unhinged! From cringey public freak-outs to next-level helicopter parenting, this sequel dials up the chaos with sharp comedy and big laughs. A must-watch for fans of awkward yet iconic mum moments!

These skits aren’t just funny—they’ve become part of our collective internet experience. From meme-able moments to viral songs, 'SNL' continues to serve up comedy gold, reminding us why it still owns the late-night game.