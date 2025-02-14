Everything to Know About Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s New Album 'I Said I Love You First'

Coming at us live with a true Valentine’s Day treat, Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco will drop a collaborative album, I Said I Love You First, on March 21. Upon announcing the LP, the pair also dropped its first single, Scared of Loving You.

Gomez and Blanco’s love story has been a whirlwind. The duo, who was confirmed to be dating in late 2023, announced their engagement on Dec. 11, 2024. They have since attended award shows together and have been featured on each other’s Instagram stories frequently. New music has been teased for the last month or so, but many suspected solo music from Gomez. The collaborative album came as a surprise.

While this marks their first project as an official couple, it isn’t the first collaboration between the two. Blanco produced Gomez’s one-off single Single Soon, and the two collaborated on I Can’t Get Enough. Gomez’s last album Rare came in 2020, and Blanco’s Friends Keep Secrets 2 dropped in 2021.

Gomez has also made news recently for her role as Jessie in Emilia Perez. When talking about the project, which is currently nominated for Best Picture at the Academy Awards, Gomez mentioned it being a major stepping stone in her career. She credits her co-stars, which include Zoe Saldaña, for their sisterhood. “It’s still getting me through. I’m so glad that I’m not doing a bunch of scary things on my own,” she told ELLE for her Women in Hollywood cover story.

Here’s what we know about I Said I Love You First so far.

What Is The Album’s Title?

I Said I Love You first was announced by surprise the day before Valentine’s Day, on February 13. The album will take a look at Gomez and Blanco’s love story, offering a rare look at their personal lives. “This album came together organically as a direct result of the comfort that they both felt when working together creatively, allowing them to produce art that authentically reflects their experiences,” according to a press release. “It chronicles their entire story—before they met, falling in love and looking to what the future holds.”

When Will I Said I Love You First Be Released?

The album comes on March 21, just over a month after its announcement.

How Many Tracks Will Be On I Said I Love You First?

The first track for the album came on February 13, with the project’s announcement. Called Scared of Loving You, the single is written by Gomez, Blanco, and FINNEAS, who is known for his work with his sister, Billie Eilish. The song is a bold declaration of the pair’s love, setting the tone for the remainder of the record. Other tracks have not been yet announced.

What Other Albums Have Gomez And Blanco Released?

Gomez has released three solo albums: Stars Dance (2013), Revival (2015), and Rare (2020). With her former band Selena Gomez & the Scene, she had three more, including Kiss and Tell (2009), A Year Without Rain (2010), and When the Sun Goes Down (2011).

Blanco has two albums, Spank Rock and Benny Blanco Are...“Bangers & Cash” (2007) and Friends Keep Secrets (2018). The latter had a reissue called Friends Keep Secrets 2 in 2021. He has also produced for Ed Sheeran, Katy Perry, Kesha, Kanye West, SZA, Ariana Grande, The Weeknd, and more.

This story will be updated.

ELLE Collective is a new community of fashion, beauty and culture lovers. For access to exclusive content, events, inspiring advice from our Editors and industry experts, as well the opportunity to meet designers, thought-leaders and stylists, become a member today HERE.

Read the original article in ELLE USA.