Everything We Know About 'Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery'

Netflix just unveiled the full-length trailer for the third installment of the Knives Out film series, Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery. Writer and director Rian Johnson—who received a pair of Oscar nominations for his work on the prior two films—returns for the latest chapter of private detective Benoit Blanc, played by former James Bond star Daniel Craig.

In the same vein as the previous movies, in which the protagonist solved crimes on a country estate and a billionaire’s private island, the preview for the new film reveals the plot will revolve around a mysterious murder that seemingly takes place within a Victorian Gothic chapel. A star-studded ensemble cast will undoubtedly keep viewers guessing as to the identity of the real culprit until the very end.

Read on to find out everything we know about upcoming movie so far. (Warning: spoilers ahead.)

Who’s in the Cast?

Leading the cast is Craig, who returns to play Southern detective Benoit Blanc for the third time. Josh O’Connor (Challengers) and Josh Brolin (No Country for Old Men) serve as clergymen, with Mila Kunis playing the local police chief. The all-star lineup also includes eight-time Academy Award nominee Glenn Close, Kerry Washington, Thomas Hayden Church, Jeremy Renner, Andrew Scott, Daryl McCormack, and Cailee Spaeny.

Where Was It Filmed?

Much of the trailer takes place in a forested cemetery as well as a Victorian Gothic church with a tall spire and stained-glass windows. The Trainline and some fans noticed that the cast was filming at the Church of the Holy Innocents on the outskirts of London, England. Architect Sir Arthur Blomfield designed the stone-faced chapel in 1873 in Epping Forest, a vast swath of ancient woodland between London and Essex.

What’s It About?

The plot centers around the murder of Monsignor Jefferson Wicks (Brolin) following the arrival of priest Jud Duplenticy (O’Connor) to his congregation. “To understand this case, you need to look at the myth that’s being constructed,” Craig’s Blanc says in the trailer. “A man gives a sermon. He then, in plain sight of everyone, walks into a sealed concrete box. Thirty seconds later, that man is lying dead. A classic, impossible crime.” After Blanc arrives on the case, an absence of suspects leads him to team up with local police officer Geraldine Scott (Kunis) to help solve the baffling crime.

When Will It Be Released?

You can watch Wake Up Dead Man in theaters for two weeks starting on November 26, 2025. After that, the movie will be available to stream on Netflix beginning December 12.