How Would These Ten Fictional Couples Celebrate Their Valentine’s Day In 2025?

It's Valentine's week, everybody. Gird your loins, nurse your heartbreaks and power through long-distance, for it is the week of displaying heightened emotional tenacity. Whilst some of us are busy dropping hints as to what we want from our significant others, to the remaining lot questioning the very (wretched) existence of this day, I actually started pondering about how would a few, widely-loved fictional couples would fare, in terms of this rose-tinted theme. Like Valentine's Day for Carrie and Big would be vastly different from Geet and Aditya's idea of celebrating love. So much fun, if you think of it.

Let's figure out.

Allie and Noah, The Notebook

Ice cream with the kiddos at 10 am followed by an afternoon at Disneyland, with a Smurfs rewatch to cap the night. Allie, Noah and the kids do NOT play when it comes to the pre, during and post three-day Valentine’s fiesta. Oh, and Noah also buys Allie a new ring every single year.

Bunny and Naina, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

They forgot it’s Valentine’s Day. Both of them. They really don’t care much about it in general. He also has a new travel show premiere slated to roll out next month and Naina is delivering a speech at a global surgeon’s summit in Vienna. They still manage to find time for each other and meet-up in quaint little locations around the world, so the spark is very much alive.

Carrie and Big, Sex & The City

Let’s just pretend everyone in this list is alive, please. So yes, Carrie and Big, apparently they don’t believe in ‘Valentine’s Day’ anymore. Big especially. Big is ‘big’ on defaming the occasion with his quintessential disdain. Carrie has made peace with it, on the surface at least.

Geet and Aditya, Jab We Met

Geet and Aditya are going on a road-trip to Ooty this Valentine’s and the two are having continual brawls over the former’s ‘rash’ driving skills. “Women can’t drive,” he says in a fit of rage. He doesn’t mean it, deep down. But he’ll have to endure silent treatment with occasional pinches for the rest of the drive. She’s really mad this time.

Harry and Sally, When Harry Met Sally

Handcuffs, vibrators, strip-tease on the agenda. And repeat. Real orgasms this time. They’re also participating in a mocktail competition on Valentine’s evening which will be moderated by their neighbours, who will regret taking up the responsibility of subjecting their palates to this level of chagrin.

Anjali and Rahul, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Anjali and Rahul had a secret bet at last Valentine’s, regarding who’ll get the most hugs from Anjali Jr this year. Rahul lost. So, he’s gifting Anjali Sr. a trip to Paris, business class flights. What he doesn't know is Anjali Sr. is about to surprise him with a tattoo of his name that she’s been concealing for the past month. And that he’s going to hear about how much it hurt for the rest of his life.

Darcy and Elizabeth, Pride And Prejudice

Darcy will surprise Lizzy by belting out a breakdance performance that he was secretly prepping for, every Saturday night for the past three months. She just thought he was undergoing rigorous research at the library for his upcoming ‘specifics of supply chain management’ debate with community club friends. She’s set to give him a handkerchief with their kids’ names embroidered on it.

Bella and Edward, Twilight

They’re sticking to their yearly ritual of spending the entirety of February in an exceedingly-rich destination. Tuscany it is, this time. The hotel staff was overheard talking about how the couple comes out of the suite once every three days. And how certain ‘noises’ are heard.

Cam and Mitchell, Modern Family

Foils of each other, these two will fight it out in the week before, only to initially be at odds and later spend the night cuddling and apologising profusely. While they still harbour a slight grudge (only visible when the camera zooms in from a weird angle from their bedroom).

Also Read: The Best Luxury Flower Stores to Shop From This Rose Day

Married Men On Dating Apps: 2025’s Worst-Kept Secret