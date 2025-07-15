R. Madhavan Is Back in 'Aap Jaisa Koi' And So Is Our Collective Crush

With the release of Netflix’sAap Jaisa Koi, I’m practically doing cartwheels. R. Madhavan — known affectionately as Maddy — is back on screen, and still carries the same charm that turned an entire generation soft. Set in the sweet, butterfly-inducing swirl of romance, this old-school tale leans into the world of arranged marriages, a theme that dominates among others, including the definition of love, compatibility, gender, and more, and Maddy is playing the lover-boy that we would rip our hearts out for! Of course, I wouldn't want to drop spoilers here, but if you believe intimacy lives in the small things — like knowing your partner’s chai order by heart — this love letter hidden in the everyday might just be your thing.

Photograph: (Netflix)

At 27, Ranganathan Madhavan made his acting debut as Inspector Ravi in the American film Inferno. But what was he up to before stepping in front of the camera? Quite a lot, actually. With a degree in electronic engineering under his belt, Madhavan was selected as India’s cultural ambassador to Canada during his college years. A top NCC cadet in Maharashtra, he also underwent training with the British Army, the Royal Navy, and the Royal Air Force (WOW, as if he wasn’t already charming enough!).

Photograph: (IMDb)

The iconic Bollywood debut came with Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein (RHTDM),popularising the Boy-Next-Door trope and turning him into the guy of our dreams.



His versatility didn’t end here; rather, it began where it started and has translated into the actor and person he is today. After Inferno, Madhavan went on to make his Kannada debut in Shanti Shanti Shanti, followed by his Tollywood debut in Mani Ratnam’s Alaipayuthey,becoming a chocolate hero. The iconic Bollywood debut came with Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein (RHTDM),popularising the Boy-Next-Door trope and turning him into the guy of our dreams. Call it a cult classic or a box-office blip, RHTDM lives rent-free for its soft-boy romance, Zara Zara-fuelled nostalgia, and Madhavan’s unforgettable dimples.

Photograph: (IMDb)

Another unforgettable performance was his 9-minute one in Rang De Basanti that was remembered not just till the end of the film but every time it's spoken about or thought of. It’s that aura and charm that leaves me spellbound to date.

Photograph: (IMDb)

As Farhan Qureshi in 3 Idiots, he was probably a need of the hour, now that I get to send WhatsApp stickers of “abba nahi manenge” for at least some of the many plans I create in sudden bursts of extrovert energy. Jokes aside, looking back, it was an unconventional choice for a time when medicine and engineering were the only career paths that growing teenagers were encouraged to pursue. I guess many saw their reflection in Farhan as he took the risk of voicing out and pursuing what he was most passionate about – wildlife photography. But what set him apart was the sweetness, calm, and innocence he always carried as the movie progressed.

Photograph: (IMDb)

His comedic timing in Tanu Weds Manumakes it an all-time watch and a movie I keep going back to. Dr. Manoj Sharma, or Manu for you and me, also embodied a softspoken personality which was combined with a hint of vulnerability. In a pool of actors or heroes who were dramatic and highly energised, Manu came across as real. Like he says in Tanu Weds Manu, “Kahaan se laaun spark? Aadmi hoon, lighter nahi,” except we’d argue he’s got more than enough spark to light up every frame.

Photograph: (IMDb)

Madhavan then entered his macho era with Saala Khadoos, portrayed as a badass coach who sported long hair, a sexy beard, and a strong physique. Madhavan, who totally transformed his look, truly stood as a chic magnet. While we got pulled into watching the film through this facade, the story, hustle, and struggle in terms of the execution that he underwent was the real deal.

Photograph: (Instagram / @actormaddy)

Madhavan stepping into a villain’s shoes in Shaitaan was unexpected — even for him. But his turn as the brooding antagonist proved he could twist charm into menace, all while keeping the beard.

Photograph: (Youtube/Dharma Productions)

Adding to his collection of negative roles, Kesari 2, where he played the role of the antagonist Neville McKinley, the lawyer who supported the British Empire, was a major hit. Madhavan flaunted his greys, a beard, and an extremely villainous energy in the black robe. With these negative roles, there are two things he has proved to us; first, there’s no such character he cannot do justice to, and second, he looks the hottest in a beard, or should I say drool-worthy?

Clearly, he cannot be bracketed into specific types of roles like most actors are, and this well-roundedness, as well as unconventionality, is seen through the array of characters that he has done justice to and the various hats he wears.

Photograph: (Netflix)

As much as I loved his rugged-bearded, brooding era, watching him return to the clean-shaven, awkward romantic in Aap Jaisa Koi made me grin like it was 2001 again. It’s the same boy-next-door charm from RHTDM, but with a richer backstory. And if the film is any indication, maybe it's time we started writing more stories where age, romance, and relevance grow up, just like Maddy did.

Also Read

Animated Films To Watch After Flowactor