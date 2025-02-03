Grammy Winners Of 2025: Beyonce, Sabrina Carpenter To Charli xcx, Here's Who Shone Big

Music’s biggest night has once again delivered jaw-dropping moments and record-breaking wins. The 2025 Grammy Awards were nothing short of spectacular, with the industry’s biggest names battling it out for the top honours. From historic firsts to emotional tributes, this year’s ceremony had fans glued to their screens, celebrating their favourites and, of course, debating the results. Whether it was a long-overdue win or an artist making Grammy history, the night was packed with unforgettable moments. Here’s a breakdown of the winners who owned the stage and the spotlight.

Record Of The Year

Kendrick Lamar- Not Like Us

Song Of The Year

Kendrick Lamar- Not Like Us

Best New Artist

Chappell Roan

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars- Die With a Smile

Best Latin Pop Album

Shakira- Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran

Best Country Album

Beyoncé- Cowboy Carter

Best Pop Vocal Album

Sabrina Carpenter- Short n’ Sweet

Best Rap Album

Doechii- Alligator Bites Never Heal

Best Pop Solo Performance

Sabrina Carpenter- Espresso

Best Dance/Electronic Music Album

Charli xcx- Brat

Best Rock Performance

The Beatles- Now and Then

Best Rap Performance

Kendrick Lamar- Not Like Us

Best Rap Song

Kendrick Lamar- Not Like Us

Best Alternative Music Album

St Vincent - All Born Screaming

Best Country Solo Performance

Chris Stapleton - It Takes a Woman

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

Beyoncé featuring Miley Cyrus - II Most Wanted

Best Melodic Rap Performance

Rapsody featuring Erykah Badu - 3:AM

Best Dance Pop Recording

Charli xcx - Von Dutch

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

Justice and Tame Impala - Neverender

Best R&B Performance

Muni Long- Made for Me (Live on BET)

Best Traditional R&B Performance

Lucky Daye - That’s You

Best Comedy Album

Dave Chappelle - The Dreamer

Best R&B Song

SZA - Saturn

Best Progressive R&B Album

Avery*Sunshine - So Glad to Know You (tie)



NxWorries (Anderson .Paak and Knxwledge) - Why Lawd? (tie)

Best R&B Album

Chris Brown - 11:11 (Deluxe)

Best Folk Album

Gillian Welch and David Rawlings - Woodland

Best Música Urbana Album

Residente - Las Letras Ya No Importan

Best Metal Performance

Gojira, Marina Viotti and Victor Le Masne - Mea Culpa (Ah! Ça ira!)

Best African Music Performance

Tems - Love Me JeJe

Best Rock Song

St Vincent - Broken Man

Best Rock Album

The Rolling Stones - Hackney Diamonds

Best Alternative Music Performance

St Vincent- Flea

Best Global Music Album

Matt B Featuring Royal Philharmonic Orchestra- Alkebulan II

Best Audio Book, Narration, And Storytelling Recording

Jimmy Carter- Last Sundays in the Plains: A Centennial Celebration

Best Country Song

Kacey Musgraves- The Architect

Best Song Written For Visual Media

Jon Batiste- It Never Went Away from American Symphony

Best Música Mexicana Album (Including Tejano)

Carín León- Boca Chueca, Vol 1

Songwriter Of The Year, Non-Classical

Amy Allen

Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical

Daniel Nigro

Best Musical Theatre Album

Hell’s Kitchen