Grammy Winners Of 2025: Beyonce, Sabrina Carpenter To Charli xcx, Here's Who Shone Big

Music’s biggest night has once again delivered jaw-dropping moments and record-breaking wins. The 2025 Grammy Awards were nothing short of spectacular, with the industry’s biggest names battling it out for the top honours. From historic firsts to emotional tributes, this year’s ceremony had fans glued to their screens, celebrating their favourites and, of course, debating the results. Whether it was a long-overdue win or an artist making Grammy history, the night was packed with unforgettable moments. Here’s a breakdown of the winners who owned the stage and the spotlight.
Record Of The Year
Kendrick Lamar- Not Like Us
Song Of The Year
Kendrick Lamar- Not Like Us
Best New Artist
Chappell Roan
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars- Die With a Smile
Best Latin Pop Album
Shakira- Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran
Best Country Album
Beyoncé- Cowboy Carter
Best Pop Vocal Album
Sabrina Carpenter- Short n’ Sweet
Best Rap Album
Doechii- Alligator Bites Never Heal
Best Pop Solo Performance
Sabrina Carpenter- Espresso
Best Dance/Electronic Music Album
Charli xcx- Brat
Best Rock Performance
The Beatles- Now and Then
Best Rap Performance
Kendrick Lamar- Not Like Us
Best Rap Song
Kendrick Lamar- Not Like Us
Best Alternative Music Album
St Vincent - All Born Screaming
Best Country Solo Performance
Chris Stapleton - It Takes a Woman
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
Beyoncé featuring Miley Cyrus - II Most Wanted
Best Melodic Rap Performance
Rapsody featuring Erykah Badu - 3:AM
Best Dance Pop Recording
Charli xcx - Von Dutch
Best Dance/Electronic Recording
Justice and Tame Impala - Neverender
Best R&B Performance
Muni Long- Made for Me (Live on BET)
Best Traditional R&B Performance
Lucky Daye - That’s You
Best Comedy Album
Dave Chappelle - The Dreamer
Best R&B Song
SZA - Saturn
Best Progressive R&B Album
Avery*Sunshine - So Glad to Know You (tie)
NxWorries (Anderson .Paak and Knxwledge) - Why Lawd? (tie)
Best R&B Album
Chris Brown - 11:11 (Deluxe)
Best Folk Album
Gillian Welch and David Rawlings - Woodland
Best Música Urbana Album
Residente - Las Letras Ya No Importan
Best Metal Performance
Gojira, Marina Viotti and Victor Le Masne - Mea Culpa (Ah! Ça ira!)
Best African Music Performance
Tems - Love Me JeJe
Best Rock Song
St Vincent - Broken Man
Best Rock Album
The Rolling Stones - Hackney Diamonds
Best Alternative Music Performance
St Vincent- Flea
Best Global Music Album
Matt B Featuring Royal Philharmonic Orchestra- Alkebulan II
Best Audio Book, Narration, And Storytelling Recording
Jimmy Carter- Last Sundays in the Plains: A Centennial Celebration
Best Country Song
Kacey Musgraves- The Architect
Best Song Written For Visual Media
Jon Batiste- It Never Went Away from American Symphony
Best Música Mexicana Album (Including Tejano)
Carín León- Boca Chueca, Vol 1
Songwriter Of The Year, Non-Classical
Amy Allen
Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical
Daniel Nigro
Best Musical Theatre Album
Hell’s Kitchen