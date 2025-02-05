TV: From 'The White Lotus' To 'Win Or Lose', Here's What To Watch This February

Get set to binge away! February is here, and the new year's novelty has officially worn off (let’s be real, those resolutions didn’t stand a chance). You’ve earned some guilt-free screen time for those well-deserved weekends. So, log out off work emails, grab your favourite brain rot device, and let me take you through what to watch.
Put These On The Watch List
Cobra Kai Season 6 Part 3
The karate rivalry continues in the final showdown! If you love nostalgia, action, and drama-packed storytelling, this season will deliver all the punches—literally.
Streaming On Netflix
The White Lotus Season 3
Are you into dark humour, mystery, and scandalous twists? Then the much-awaited new season of The White Lotus should be your next watch. Packed with high-society drama and unexpected turns, it’s a binge-worthy luxury.
Streaming On Jio Cinema
Win Or Lose
Into heartwarming animation and unique storytelling style? Then Win Or Lose is a delightful pick. A sports story told from different perspectives, it’s both charming and fun.
Streaming On Disney+ Hotstar
Sweet Magnolias
If you’re craving a feel-good escape, Sweet Magnolias is back with more friendship, romance, and small-town charm. Get ready for another heartwarming season.
Streaming On Netlix
Love You To Death (A Muerte)
Still on that The Fault In Our Stars kick? Then look no further than Love You To Death (A Muerte). This seven-episode series follows a recently-diagnosed cancer paitent, who runs into his newly-pregnant old friend, at a funeral of an high school friend. Tune in, for it promises to be a touching and vibrant story.
Streaming On Apple TV +
I'm Not A Robot
Love works in mysterious ways, but this K-drama takes the cake. It follows a man who is allergic to human touch and a woman pretending to be his highly developed robot assistant.
Streaming On Lionsgate Play
Yellowjackets Season 3
Want something dark akin to The Lord Of The Flies? Then look no further than Yellowjackets, a twisted and gripping tale of teenagers stranded after a plane crash in 1996 and dealing with the repercussions of their actions 2021.
Streaming On Jio Cinema
Reacher Season 3
An action packed tale following a former military police major who now solves crimes and unravels conspiracies.
Streaming On Prime Video
Mrs.
The Mehta Boys
Zero Day
Craving a political thriller with a star-studded cast? Look no further than Zero Day. This high-stakes drama and conspiracy-fuelled suspense will keep you hooked.
Streaming On Netflix