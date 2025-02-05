TV: From 'The White Lotus' To 'Win Or Lose', Here's What To Watch This February

Get set to binge away! February is here, and the new year's novelty has officially worn off (let’s be real, those resolutions didn’t stand a chance). You’ve earned some guilt-free screen time for those well-deserved weekends. So, log out off work emails, grab your favourite brain rot device, and let me take you through what to watch.

Put These On The Watch List

Cobra Kai Season 6 Part 3



The karate rivalry continues in the final showdown! If you love nostalgia, action, and drama-packed storytelling, this season will deliver all the punches—literally.

Streaming On Netflix

The White Lotus Season 3



Are you into dark humour, mystery, and scandalous twists? Then the much-awaited new season of The White Lotus should be your next watch. Packed with high-society drama and unexpected turns, it’s a binge-worthy luxury.

Streaming On Jio Cinema

Win Or Lose



Into heartwarming animation and unique storytelling style? Then Win Or Lose is a delightful pick. A sports story told from different perspectives, it’s both charming and fun.

Streaming On Disney+ Hotstar

Sweet Magnolias



If you’re craving a feel-good escape, Sweet Magnolias is back with more friendship, romance, and small-town charm. Get ready for another heartwarming season.

Streaming On Netlix

Love You To Death (A Muerte)



Still on that The Fault In Our Stars kick? Then look no further than Love You To Death (A Muerte). This seven-episode series follows a recently-diagnosed cancer paitent, who runs into his newly-pregnant old friend, at a funeral of an high school friend. Tune in, for it promises to be a touching and vibrant story.

Streaming On Apple TV +

I'm Not A Robot



Love works in mysterious ways, but this K-drama takes the cake. It follows a man who is allergic to human touch and a woman pretending to be his highly developed robot assistant.

Streaming On Lionsgate Play



Yellowjackets Season 3



Want something dark akin to The Lord Of The Flies? Then look no further than Yellowjackets, a twisted and gripping tale of teenagers stranded after a plane crash in 1996 and dealing with the repercussions of their actions 2021.

Streaming On Jio Cinema



Reacher Season 3



An action packed tale following a former military police major who now solves crimes and unravels conspiracies.

Streaming On Prime Video

Mrs.

This moving tale follows the life of a dancer who struggles to find herself after her marriage, shining a light on patriarchy and the impact marriage has on women.

Streaming On ZEE5

The Mehta Boys

This heartfelt film takes you through the life of an architect whose world is upended when he is forced to spend two days with his father following the death of his mother. A promising watch that will have you reaching for tissues.

Streaming On Prime Video Before They Kill Again Craving something high-stakes and intense? Then look no further than this chilling six-part docu-series takes you through the battle of wits between police officers and the dangerous and deadly criminals they chase.

Streaming On discovery+



Zero Day



Craving a political thriller with a star-studded cast? Look no further than Zero Day. This high-stakes drama and conspiracy-fuelled suspense will keep you hooked.

Streaming On Netflix