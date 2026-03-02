KSHMR On Reinvention, Rhythm, And Finding Freedom In Sound

By the time KSHMR logs into our conversation, he has already lived multiple musical lives.

From chart-topping pop producer to global EDM powerhouse, from experimenting with cinematic soundscapes to building bridges with Indian hip-hop, his journey is anything but linear. Born Niles Hollowell-Dhar, he first found fame as part of The Cataracs, producing hits that dominated American radio. One of them Like a G6 by Far East Movement, changed his life overnight.

“It went number one,” he recalls simply. “And suddenly, everyone wanted me to produce for them.” What followed was a whirlwind of pop collaborations with stars like Selena Gomez and Enrique Iglesias. Success was steady. Recognition was constant. But something was missing. “I wasn’t in love with making music for other people anymore,” he admits. “I wanted to do my own project.”

That decision led to the birth of KSHMR, a reinvention that would reshape his career.

From Pop Producer to Global DJ

With his newfound success, KSHMR found himself producing for some of the biggest names in the industry, including Selena Gomez and Enrique Iglesias. The work was consistent, lucrative, and highly visible. On paper, it was everything an aspiring producer could want. But creatively, something wasn’t clicking. “I was making songs that worked,” he says. “But I wasn’t making songs that felt like me.”

Behind the scenes, he felt increasingly disconnected from the music he was helping create. While pop production brought validation, it didn’t bring fulfilment. The desire to build something of his own began to grow stronger. Watching DJs like Hardwell command massive festival stages sparked a new curiosity. The energy. The scale. The emotional connection between artist and audience felt different. “I wanted that,” he admits. “I wanted to create something that was mine.”

So he took a leap.

For nearly a year, he stepped away from performing, from external pressure, and from expectations. Instead, he focused obsessively on making music, learning, experimenting, failing, and refining. “I didn’t play shows. I just worked,” he says. “Every day.” When his tracks began climbing the charts on Beatport, the shift was undeniable. The industry and audiences were ready for this new version of him.

Creating a Signature Sound

In a genre often dominated by predictable structures and recycled synths, KSHMR was determined to stand out.

Early on, he began incorporating cinematic textures, dramatic string sections, choir-like harmonies, and sweeping buildups into his electronic tracks. These elements gave his music a sense of scale that felt closer to film scores than club hits. “I wanted dance music to feel like a story,” he explains. “Not just a drop.”

Gradually, Indian classical influences began weaving their way into his sound. Melodic patterns, rhythmic phrasing, and traditional instrumentation became part of his creative palette. At first, he wasn’t sure how listeners would respond. “I didn’t know if it would work,” he admits. “I just knew I liked it.”

What began as personal experimentation soon became his most recognisable trademark, a fusion that felt global, emotional, and deeply rooted. “You don’t plan your signature,” he says. “You discover it by being honest.”

Today, that honesty has become the foundation of his artistry.

Albums as Universes

For KSHMR, albums are not playlists. They are immersive experiences. Each project is carefully structured, layered with themes, narratives, and emotional arcs. His work reflects a fascination with world-building, creating sonic landscapes that listeners can inhabit. That philosophy is evident in Harmonica Andromeda, where futuristic sounds meet orchestral arrangements, and in Karam, which unfolds like an audio film.

Karam, in particular, marked a major creative shift. “It’s a story,” he explains. “There are characters. There’s tension. There’s emotion.” Structured through interludes and narrative transitions, the album showcases India’s hip-hop talent while weaving them into a cohesive storyline. It reflects his deepening connection with Indian culture, not as an aesthetic, but as a lived influence.

“It was about respect,” he says. “And collaboration.”

Dressing for Comfort, Not Cameras

Despite his global fame, KSHMR’s personal style remains intentionally uncomplicated. “I don’t like clothes touching me,” he laughs. “I want to feel free.” Off stage, he gravitates towards tank tops, basketball shorts, sandals, and anything that allows movement and ease. For him, comfort is not laziness; it’s a form of grounding.

He enjoys walking barefoot, feeling the sun on his skin, and staying connected to his surroundings. It’s a contrast to the high-octane world he inhabits professionally. On stage, however, he embraces performance dressing, often wearing modern silhouettes inspired by Indian textiles and traditional cuts. “That’s when fashion becomes part of storytelling,” he explains.

For him, clothing is contextual, expressive when necessary, invisible when not. That grounded authenticity extends to his food choices, too. When asked about his favourite Indian dish, KSHMR doesn’t hesitate. It’s tandoori chicken — on the bone. Not butter chicken.

“That’s the most popular answer,” he laughs, immediately dismissing it as “too basic.” He insists that cracking open the bone and eating it the old-school way is what makes the experience real. It’s a small detail, but a telling one, proof that beneath the global stardom, he’s still deeply rooted in comfort, tradition, and taste that hasn’t been filtered for mass approval.

Then, almost wistfully, he mentions another favourite, a simple yellow chicken cooked in ghee, something his grandmother used to make. He isn’t quite sure what it’s called, but he knows exactly what it represents. “I miss that one a lot,” he admits. For him, it’s more than just a dish, it’s a memory, a reminder of home, of family.

Giving Back Through Sound

Beyond performing and recording, KSHMR has become a mentor figure for emerging producers through his sound packs. “These are tools,” he says simply. “They help people start.” Recognising how intimidating music production can be, he began creating curated collections of drums, melodies, textures, and effects, the building blocks of modern tracks. “You don’t begin from nothing,” he explains. “You begin with inspiration.”

Now on his fifth volume, these packs are used by thousands of creators worldwide. They’ve become an ecosystem of their own, quietly shaping the sound of contemporary electronic music.

“It’s my way of contributing,” he says. “Of lifting others.”

On Creativity, Pressure, and Slowing Down

When asked about what lies ahead, KSHMR doesn’t offer a rehearsed answer. Instead, he pauses. “I’m trying to feel excited again,” he admits.

Years of touring, producing, and releasing have created a cycle of constant output. While goals once motivated him, they now sometimes feel restrictive. “Creativity doesn’t like pressure,” he reflects. “It needs space.” He speaks about the importance of allowing mistakes, detours, and unexpected discoveries, the moments where true originality often emerges. “You can’t schedule magic,” he says.

At this stage of his life, he’s learning to slow down, to create without deadlines, and to rediscover playfulness in his process. “I want to make music because I love it,” he says. “Not because I’m supposed to.”

Still Evolving

From Bay Area beatmaker to global EDM icon, from pop hitmaker to cinematic storyteller, KSHMR’s journey is a testament to reinvention. He has embraced uncertainty, walked away from comfort, and repeatedly chosen authenticity over convenience. “You do the work,” he says. “And then inspiration meets you there.” As he prepares for new tours, new experiments, and new creative chapters, one thing remains clear: his evolution is far from over.

With India on the horizon, including his much-anticipated set at Sunburn Holi, the artist shows no signs of slowing down. Even as he prepares to bring his signature sound to massive crowds once again, he remains grounded in his desire to create from a place of joy rather than pressure.

Between studio sessions, tours, and whatever sonic experiment is currently consuming him, KSHMR continues to chase balance as much as brilliance. And as he heads into yet another high-energy chapter, one can’t help but hope that somewhere between rehearsals and runway lights, he finally gets that long-promised, well-deserved nap.

