International Yoga Day 2025: Ira Trivedi On Why Yoga Is The Burnout Remedy That Everyone Needs

If there is one wellness element that has pervaded all our lives in the most holistic way—that would be yoga! Look around you, you'll find someone at a class or yoga-themed cafe, an influencer sharing its benefits on Instagram, yoga retreats that tug at your travel-loving soul, books that share tales of inspiration on it and, of course, movies that give you a celluloid crush on the regimen (Eat, Pray, Love, anyone?). It's as certified as it gets—the path to health is a ritual on a rolled-out mat that helps build calm and bust stress. And for Ira Trivedi, it's also a way of life. Someone who's written several books on the subject—she holds the title of Master of Yoga (Yoga Acharya, with a specialisation in classical Hatha yoga)—her fulfilment lies in helping others through this age-old practice and enabling them to embrace yoga the way she did. On International Yoga Day today, we had an insightful chat with Ira about the peace and healing that yoga brings.

ELLE: You’re recognised as a Yoga Acharya and a global yoga ambassador. How did your personal journey with yoga begin?

Ira Trivedi (IT): My journey with yoga began as a seeker. I was in my early twenties—fresh out of business school, feeling unanchored in a world chasing external success. I turned to yoga initially for peace and clarity, but what I found was a profound spiritual science that completely changed my inner and outer life.

ELLE: How has yoga completely changed your life around?

Ira Trivedi

IT: Yoga has given me a compass. It transformed my lifestyle, my values, and how I relate to the world. It’s brought discipline to my days, softness to my heart, and a deeper sense of purpose to my work. Most importantly, it’s shown me that the greatest journey is the one within.

ELLE: What distinguishes classical Hatha yoga from the more commercial forms of yoga we see today?

IT: Classical Hatha yoga is not just about movement—it's a holistic path integrating breath, awareness, and inner stillness. It’s slow, intentional, and deeply meditative. In contrast, commercial yoga often focuses on fitness and aesthetics, losing the essence of yoga as a spiritual discipline. True Hatha yoga is a science of the self, not just the body.

ELLE: Take us through your day—does it start at sunrise and what does your daily yoga practice look like—physically, mentally, and spiritually?

IT: I begin my day at sunrise with a glass of warm water, silence, and prayer. My practice includes asanas, pranayama, and meditation—usually an hour in the morning and sometimes a shorter practice in the evening. Beyond the mat, I bring yoga into how I eat, work, speak, and live—with mindfulness and presence.

ELLE: You were part of the historic first International Day of Yoga. What was that moment like, standing on Rajpath and leading thousands?

IT: It was surreal and deeply humbling. Standing at Rajpath with thousands of people breathing and moving in unison—it felt like yoga had finally come home. That moment wasn’t just personal—it was historic for India and for the global yoga community.

ELLE: You’ve taught yoga across continents—how do different cultures respond to the discipline and philosophy of yoga?

IT: Yoga is universal. Across continents, I’ve seen people of all backgrounds connect to its essence—because at its core, yoga addresses a shared human longing for peace, connection, and healing. While the entry points may differ—physical in the West, spiritual in the East—the depth and transformation yoga offers is global.

ELLE: In an age of constant distraction and digital stress, how does yoga remain relevant?

IT: Yoga is more relevant than ever. In a world that pulls us outward, yoga calls us inward. It teaches us how to pause, breathe, and be present. It’s a powerful antidote to overstimulation—offering tools to manage stress, reconnect with the body, and find calm amidst chaos.

ELLE: What are some small, practical ways people can incorporate yoga into their daily routine?

IT: Start small. Begin with 5–10 minutes of breathwork or gentle stretches in the morning. Practice mindful eating, take conscious breaks between work, or simply sit in silence for a few minutes daily. Yoga isn’t limited to a mat—it’s how we move, breathe, and show up in each moment.

ELLE: Breathwork or pranayama is of immense importance in today's stress-fuelled times. What role does it play in bringing about emotional balance and healing?

IT: The breath is our most powerful yet overlooked tool. Pranayama regulates the nervous system, balances emotions, and clears mental fog. It’s a bridge between the body and mind. In my own life and in thousands of students I’ve taught, I’ve seen how conscious breathing can shift anxiety, grief, and fatigue into calm, clarity, and vitality.

ELLE: What misconceptions do you often hear about yoga, and how do you address them?

IT: That yoga is only for the flexible or for a certain age group. That it’s only about poses. I always remind people—yoga is for every body and every stage of life. You don’t need to touch your toes. You just need to show up, breathe, and be willing to listen to yourself.

ELLE: Do you see a growing interest in yoga among Gen Z?

IT: Absolutely. Gen Z is deeply curious, conscious, and open to inner work. Many of them are seeking alternatives to burnout and anxiety, and yoga offers that safe space. What I love about this generation is that they’re not afraid to ask questions—and yoga gives them timeless answers in a very modern world.

