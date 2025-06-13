Experience A Taste Of Italy At La Piazza In Hyatt Regency Delhi

Something about European summers always hits different. Maybe it's the fact that their oceans sparkle like diamonds under the summer sun or the fact that some cities feel like they were kissed by an eternal summer. But the season cannot last forever, so if you find yourself yearning for another taste of that eternal summer, look no further than La Piazza at Hyatt Regency Delhi, which promises to whisk you away to Italy, one dish at a time.

Here’s What To Expect



After a year’s pause, their new Italian menu has finally arrived, and it’s nothing short of a delicious escapade. Guided by Head Chef Fabrizio Berretta, who’s sprinkled two decades of culinary know-how across every dish, creating more than a new menu, but an escape.

This isn’t just pasta and pizza, mind you (though those make a glorious appearance too). Chef Berretta, who’s spent time whisking and grilling through Italy and Denmark, has created a menu that travels through Italy’s regions without you ever needing to board a plane. The food feels familiar, like an old song you’ve not heard in ages, but now with a new beat that will have you swaying.



The setting remains as charming as ever. La Piazza’s open kitchen still simmers away, creating a warm ambiance – inviting and just the right side of fancy. It’s the sort of place you could come for a date, a family get-together, or simply when you want to feel a little bit spoiled on a Tuesday.

The Medley, The Menu



Take the Truffle Ricotta Agnolotti Plin, for instance. It's pillowy, rich and smells faintly like an enchanted forest. Or the Eggplant Parmigiana, which arrives crispy on the edges and bubbling at the heart, like a warm hug from Sicily. And then there’s the Sardinian Seadas, a golden, cheese-filled pastry kissed by wild honey, which frankly, deserves its own holiday.

“At La Piazza, we honour three decades of culinary artistry by embracing innovation while cherishing tradition. Our new menu is a heartfelt tribute to timeless flavours, crafted with a modern touch,” says Chef Berretta. And he means it. While the roots of Italian tradition hold firm, there’s a modern spin to the menu that makes it feel fresh without losing its soul.



Now, no matter which way your palette swings, there’s a little something for everyone. From gluten-free options to sustainably caught seafood, this menu has gone above and beyond from its very inception.

There’s even a drinks menu that could rival a Tuscan sunset with wines from the motherland, bubbly prosecco, and classic cocktails like Negronis and Aperol Spritzes that’ll leave you wanting more.



So, get ready for the ultimate vacation. The kind where you do not even need to pack a bag.