Your Ultimate Summer Escape: Thailand

Thailand packs a unique magic—a rhythm that pulses through its vibrant streets and quiet bays, from the sizzle of street food carts to the calm of limestone cliffs. It’s a destination where the ancient and modern coexist in harmony. Plus the souvenirs and snacks you can bring back without making a dent in your wallet is a huge bonus. This isn’t a checklist kind of trip. It’s the choose-your- own-adventure kind. One moment you’re lost in the colorful maze of Bangkok’s street markets, bargaining over silk scarves and sipping cha yen, the next you’re gliding into Krabi, where the chaos fades to the background and nature takes over. One buzzes with possibility while the other soothes. And it’s in that shift, from skyline to shoreline, that Thailand really works its magic.

City Of Lights From shopping sprees to bar-hopping, Bangkok is a city that offers a vibrant mix of energy, culture, and surprises at every turn. Need a break? Unwind with a traditional Thai massage, hop on a canal boat for a glimpse into local life, or spend golden hour temple-hopping at Wat Arun and Wat Pho. As the sun sets, the city shapeshifts: sky bars light up, street food stalls sizzle, and rooftop jazz lounges beckon. Amid the chaos, pockets of calm and beauty greet you, especially along the Chao Phraya River. Tucked along this riverside stretch is the Peninsula Bangkok. It’s not just a place to crash but a lens through which to experience the city’s multifaceted charm. Guests can immerse themselves in the ‘Connecting with Thonburi’ cultural tour: an off-the-beaten-path journey through the historic district, once home to the royal capital. Here, temples whisper tales of the past, while contemporary art spaces and bustling markets hint at a thriving creative undercurrent. A prime location to stay, conveniently situated near key shopping areas like the Pratunam Market and many of the city’s headlining bars.