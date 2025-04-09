ELLE Escapes: Vail. A Charming European-Style Alpine Village, Tucked Away In The Rocky Mountains

Let me tell you about a little place called Vail, Colorado—where the air is fresh, the slopes are pristine, and everything feels like it belongs on a postcard. This alpine retreat isn’t just about the snow; it’s about finding that balance between an adrenaline rush on a double black diamond and unwinding with a drink in hand, be it a hot chocolate or a hot toddy. Whether you’re a seasoned skier or just here for the vibe, Vail gives you both adventure and indulgence in equal measure. Picture epic days on the mountain followed by five-star restaurants and spas that will make you forget what real life feels like. In this guide, we’ll highlight the must-sees, hidden gems, and the essential reservations to make. Ready to embrace your inner snow bunny? Let’s get into it.

What to See

Vail Ski Resort

Vail is a world-renowned ski destination for good reason, with 5,000 acres suited for every skill level. But the true highlight is the legendary Back Bowls—vast, untouched terrain that boasts some of the best powder on the planet. It’s an unforgettable experience, ideal for those looking to escape the crowds and enjoy the thrill of wide-open spaces.

Betty Ford Alpine Gardens

Right in the heart of town, the Betty Ford Alpine Gardens is your go-to for some peace and quiet. With its sprawling plant collection and winding paths, it’s a welcome respite for a leisurely stroll or just zoning out for a minute. If you’re into gardening or just need to kill some time, it’s worth checking out.

Well & Being Spa

After a day of skiing, the Well & Being Spa at The Hythe is the best kind of relaxation. From deep tissue massages to facials and a Himalayan salt room, it’s a necessary pit stop to hit reset, ease muscle tension, and bring your skin back to life. Trust me, you’ll leave feeling like a new person.

Where to Eat

Makoto Vail

Makoto Vail, the latest opening from chef Makoto Okuwa at the Grand Hyatt Vail, has quickly become one of the top dining options in the area. Featuring a menu of traditional Japanese dishes—think: sushi, steak, and noodles—each plate is crafted with an artistic touch, and pairs well with the sake, wine, and whiskey on offer. Do not skip the wagyu beef or the soft serve sundae.

8100 Mountainside Bar & Grill

Under the direction of executive chef Jonah Friedmann, 8100 Mountainside Bar & Grill at Park Hyatt Beaver Creek is all about locally sourced seasonal food that incorporates ingredients from Vail Valley. From après-ski bites like pretzels with truffle parmesan fries to a perfectly prepared dry-aged Denver steak for two, every bite is as decadent and luxurious as the setting itself.

Margie’s Haas

Margie’s Haas, The Hythe’s farm-to-table restaurant, honors the legacy of Margie Haas, a cherished local figure who, during World War II, opened her home to soldiers and sawmill workers, serving them hearty home-cooked meals. The restaurant features modern alpine-American cuisine, putting a fresh, seasonal spin on classic dishes (try the Cooper Mountain Breakfast Burrito). Drawing inspiration from Margie’s generosity and her ability to bring people together through food, the space exudes warmth and a genuine sense of hospitality.

Where to Drink

The Remedy at Four Seasons Resort

For a fancy night out, head to The Remedy at Four Seasons Resort. With its sleek, inviting ambiance, the bar serves up expertly crafted cocktails and a curated selection of spirits, all set against the backdrop of floor-to-ceiling windows and mountain views. Just be sure to make a res in advance.

Alpenrose Vail

At Alpenrose Vail, you’ll find charming alpine-inspired décor and, more often than not, great company. The beloved German-Austrian restaurant, established in 1974, also serves homemade pastries alongside a selection of beer and wine, making it a must-visit for both comfort and flavor.

Garfinkel’s

Located in Lionshead Village, Garfinkel’s is another spot to grab a drink after a day on the slopes. The bustling sports bar has burgers and wings and a spacious deck with stunning mountain views. With its lively atmosphere and friendly crowd, it’s an après-ski destination you won’t want to miss.

Where to Stay

The Hythe

Nestled in the Rockies, The Hythe is the kind of luxury resort that feels like something out of a dream. With 344 rooms, 22 suites, and 16 upscale residences, every single detail has that perfect mix of sophistication and comfort. It also has 29,000 square feet of event space for weddings, corporate retreats, or any other celebration you can think of. In terms of dining, there are four restaurants to choose from, along with a spa just in case you need some zen. Situated at the base of Vail Mountain and just steps from the Eagle Bahn Gondola, The Hythe knows how to keep guests entertained year-round, from skiing and mountain biking to scenic gondola rides with unbeatable views. And there are thoughtful amenities, like complimentary s’mores and hot chocolate, that make it feel like home. For a change of scenery, wander down the cobblestone streets of Lionshead and Vail Village, where shops, restaurants, and art galleries transport you to Europe.

Grand Hyatt Vail

The Grand Hyatt Vail is the ultimate mountain retreat, with ski-in/ski-out access right at the base of Vail Mountain, 256 rooms, 29 suites, and even its own lift. Plus, there’s a world-class spa and heated outdoor pool for when you want to unwind.

The Ritz-Carlton, Bachelor Gulch

This five-star property not only features incredible views of Beaver Creek—it has a dedicated ski concierge, daily breakfast buffet, and 21,000-square-foot spa with 19 treatment rooms. Inspired by its natural surroundings, The Ritz-Carlton, Bachelor Gulch seamlessly blends the laid-back mountain lifestyle with refined elegance in its impeccably designed accommodations.

