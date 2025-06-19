Labubu Cakes: The Lil Doll Has Now Become A Buttercream Brat!

Everywhere you look now, there’s a labubu! Flip through Instagram and you’re sure to see its cheeky grin, swipe on a dating app and chances are someone’s posing with it on their profile picture, get into office and sure enough, a colleague has it on their desk—the obsession for Kasing Lung’s ugly-cute character is real, and it’s pervading every space. Seems like we already have a einner for 2025's IT girl accessory, thanks to celebs like K-pop’s Lisa (who sparked things off when she held out her larger-than-life sized plushie), Rihanna, Kim Kardashian, Dua Lipa, Cher and more—plus the toy’s surprise ‘blind box’ purchasing style, hitting profits for Chinese toymaker Pop Mart out of the ballpark! And now, enter a new twist to the viral craze—labubu cakes—that are seeing patisserie makers everywhere creating Labubu-inspired desserts. Here’s what the latest craze is about...

Did you know?

Labubu, the toy by Kasing Lung and produced by Pop Mart, recently saw record-breaking sales at auction, with a human-sized version fetching a staggering $150,000!

Goodbye Kunafa, hello Labubu?

Across the globe, there’s a rush to make edible versions of the mischievous doll in cake pops, labubu macaron towers and cupcakes in patisseries from Hong Kong and KL To London, New York and Dubai (where it seems to have taken over from the previous viral kunafa chocolate craze that grew so huge last year).

How Indian Patisseries Are Lovin’ The Trend

Back home, chefs and dessert makers are swinging into the phenomenon to create pretty pastel, 3D Labubu cakes—standalone 3D figurines made from sponge and buttercream as well as cute edible toppers—for celebratory occasions. Swheta Aggarwal founder of Mumbai-based Kookie Cake Crumble, about how she stumbled onto the trend. She informs, “Last month on my trip to Thailand my 15-year-old daughter insisted on buying a doll. I wondered what doll she wanted at that age until she showed me a picture of it, a little cuddly figure with teeth like a shark. That labubu was the latest trend and there, it was priced at 1300 Thai Baht (upwards), which I felt was ridiculous. When we flew back home, I got a call from one of my clients who insisted that her 14-year-old wanted a labubu cake, but with a garden theme and we created one for her. The following week we also had an order for a labubu cake with The Starry Nights theme and with the same delicious crunchy filling. It seems like the craze has only just begun.”





Agrees Divya Saxena, Founder Whisk Cake Studio, Gurgaon, “Lately, there’s been an absolute craze over Labubu dolls, and it’s made its way straight into the world of designer cakes! At Whisk Cake Studio, more and more of our clients have been requesting custom Labubu-themed cakes, each wanting a unique take on this mischievous little character. From 3D sculpted cakes that look like a doll straight out of the box, to colorful buttercream creations inspired by different Labubu outfits and expressions, there are endless variations."

She adds, "The Labubu fever has spread to cookies and cupcakes, too! Entire birthday parties are being planned on Labubu theme and we are getting requests for dessert tables featuring cupcakes topped with fondant-made Labubu faces and sugar cookies shaped like the character, with his spiky hair and quirky grin.”

Adds Priyanka Bhojwani of Chebel patisserie, Bengaluru, "The whole demand for the labubu cake is increasing slowly and I have a lot of inquiries and I'm doing at least two labubu cakes a day. For someone like me who loves baking, you get creative in different ways with it."



It's clear that Labubu isn't just a collectible anymore, Agrees Saxena, "It’s become a whole cake and dessert trend and with the cake season picking up in coming months, we are anticipating requests for giant Labubu cakes, too!"



Looks like this trend is going to last a little longer. If you have a birthday, housewarming party or another do, skip those unicorns, cartoon cupcakes or fruit assemblages—and pick up a Labubu cake or two!





