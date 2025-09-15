A documentary about Gilmore Girls is in the works in light of the show’s 25th anniversary. Lauren Graham, who starred as Lorelai Gilmore, revealed why she isn’t appearing in the doc. Graham and co-star Alexis Bledel reunited at the 2025 Emmy Awards Sunday night.



Twenty-five years after Lorelei and Rory Gilmore first introduced fans to their cozy home of Stars Hollow, actresses Lauren Graham and Alexis Bledel climbed the Emmys stage for a mini “reunion” on a makeshift Gilmore Girls set, together presenting the award for Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series. But don’t expect to see the two together for another Gilmore reunion project...at least, not yet.

Ahead of the 25th anniversary, the media shared that an unofficial Gilmore Girls documentary was in the works from Ink on Paper studios. (The project is now called Drink Coffee, Talk Fast, though it was formerly known as Searching For Stars Hollow). Directors Meghna Balakumar and Kevin Konrad Hanna told a magazine in August that they’d already shot “more than 100 hours of footage,” featuring interviews with cast members including Kelly Bishop, Jared Padalecki, Chad Michael Murray, and more.

However, Graham said she is not participating in the project on account of Gilmore Girls co-creators Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino not being involved. Asked if she was part of the documentary, Graham stated on the Emmys red carpet, “I don’t do anything the creator of my show isn’t a part of, so, so far, no.”

But in a separate interview with a reporting team on the red carpet, she did express her enthusiasm for honouring the series. “There really wasn’t anything planned to celebrate the 25th [anniversary of the series],” she said. “So to be asked to—I mean, it’s not exactly a reunion because we’ve seen each other, but to honour the show in this way feels like the party that we didn’t quite have. Maybe we’ll be better prepared for the 30th.”

