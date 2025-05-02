The Best New Songs We Heard In April 2025

What was that, you ask? Oh, just the early signs of Lorde summer. First, Charli XCX warned the masses of the upcoming season like a Brat version of Paul Revere. Then came the Washington Square Park performance and the official first single. Whether you believe in her or not, the Lorde is coming. But she’s not alone—Laufey also hinted at jazzy new music; Miley Cyrus continued to tease her next LP, Something Beautiful; and Addison Rae gave another glimpse at her debut album with some 2000s nostalgia. Keep scrolling to check out the best music drops of April. You can listen to all the picks on our Spotify playlist, too. (Want more music? Check out last month’s picks.)

“What Was That” By Lorde



Ever since Lorde teased this song with a video of herself stomping through the grounds of Washington Square Park, I knew we were in for an awakening. The first single off her next album, Virgin, What Was That is electric and poetic, harkening back to her Melodrama days but also previewing the next stage of her evolution—Erica Gonzales, deputy editor, culture

“End of the World” By Miley Cyrus



The third release from Miley Cyrus’s upcoming visual album, Something Beautiful, is as joyous as it is melancholic, with an upbeat production mixed with anxious lyrics about the end of time. The song is reminiscent of Cyrus’s album Younger Now, a shocking transition for a pop star who has recently embraced some more edge—Samuel Maude, content strategy manager.

“Headphones On” By Addison Rae



Addison, I, too, need a cigarette to make me feel better. You just understand me. The viral star returns with the fourth single from her upcoming album, Addison, featuring her signature speak-singing approach. Like it or not, she is the musical moment, so much so that we had to put her on our cover. Oh diva, our headphones are so on—SM

"Silver Lining" By Laufey



The jazz-inspired sensation Laufey seems to be teasing a new album, and this single is a sweet place to start. It tiptoes in with mellow guitar strums before sweeping us off our feet with a darkly romantic message. If you go to hell, I will go there with you, she sings in the chorus. Hopeless romantics, this one’s for us—EG

“CUNTISSIMO” By Marina



The moment I heard CUNTISSIMO, a martini appeared in my hand, a floppy hat landed on my head, and I suddenly looked like Meredith Blake from The Parent Trap. The song feels like summer by the pool, ideally in Lake Como. With the third single from her upcoming album, Princess of Power, it feels like Marina is returning to her roots, heading back to a time of The Diamonds—SM

“Day One” By Bon Iver feat. Dijon and Flock of Dimes



It’s nice to see Bon Iver collaborate with a younger artist who’s following in his footsteps, such as Dijon. Paired with Flock of Dimes, they make a great combo over sparse but soulful piano chords and electronic accents—EG

“23:42” By Rachel Chinouriri



Rachel Chinouriri is currently dazzling on Sabrina Carpenter’s tour, and dropping some funky tracks at the same time. The young Brit is a revelation on 23:42, where the drums and guitar feel like they’re straight out of Heartstopper. We have a coming-of-age track on our hands—SM

“Back to Me” By The Marías





Moody and bass-y, the verses of The Marías’ latest single creep in with lead singer María Zardoya’s delicate vocals. The resulting effect is eerie, but it makes sense for a breakup song—sometimes lost loves linger and haunt you—EG



“Pretty Ugly” By Zara Larsson



I've seen claims that ‘this is Zara Larsson’s Espresso' across all of my social media platforms, and while I don’t know if I agree, I believe Larsson has a complete banger on her hands. Pretty Ugly is a true dance bop. With its cheer-fueled chorus and rap-inspired verse, Larsson has put together a masterpiece. Today, I’m proud to feel pretty ugly—SM

“Stateside” By PinkPantheress



This is PinkPantheress’s version of Estelle’s American Boy. (She even seems to interpolate the melody in the hook.) But instead of inviting a special someone to the U.K., the young Brit follows her lover across the pond to the States—all over a pulsing beat—EG

“Kissing in Public” By Destin Conrad





Summer feels within reach on this hot and flirty Destin Conrad single that celebrates queer love. It’s seductive but also brings the party vibes with echoes of Lionel Richie’s All Night Long in the melody—EG

“New Girl” By Jai’Len Josey



I first came across a preview of New Girl on TikTok, and I’m so glad the algorithm brought me back. Jai’Len Josey’s blend of R&B and house makes you want to get out of your seat—EG

“Whenever” By Megan Thee Stallion



Megan Thee Stallion’s first solo release of the year is equal in bite and humour. One bitch, two bitch, three bitch, four? Oh, Dr. Seuss has been really quiet since this dropped—EG

