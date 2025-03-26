Shahana Goswami On 'Santosh:' Power, Prejudice, And The Art Of Subtle Storytelling

When Shahana Goswami first read the script for Santosh, she was struck not by its dramatic twists, but by its silences—the weight of unspoken tensions, the quiet resilience of a woman navigating a system that was never designed for her. A crime drama in structure, but a deeply introspective social study at its core, Santosh follows a recently widowed woman in rural northern India who unexpectedly inherits her late husband’s position as a police constable. As she struggles to assert herself in a rigidly male-dominated institution, she is drawn into the investigation of a young girl’s murder—an inquiry that forces her to confront the entrenched hierarchies of power, gender and justice.

Directed by Sandhya Suri, Santosh premiered in the Un Certain Regard section at the 77th Cannes Film Festival, where it garnered critical acclaim for its nuanced storytelling and understated yet deeply affecting performances. Since then, the film has gained significant momentum on the international stage, earning a BAFTA nomination, a place on the Oscar shortlist, and recognition as one of the National Board of Review’s top five international films of 2024.

In India, Santosh made its debut at the second edition of the Red Lorry Film Festival, where it was met with an equally warm reception. It was here, in the midst of a thriving celebration of independent cinema, that Goswami sat down to reflect on her approach to the role, the immersive world-building of Santosh, and how subtlety and restraint can be just as powerful as spectacle in modern filmmaking.




