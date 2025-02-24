Spilled Secrets: The Surprising Finds In Team ELLE’s Bags

We’ve all been a little nosy about what people carry in their bags. So naturally, Team ELLE decided to do some snooping (for research, of course) and take a peek inside. What we found? A mix of everyday must-haves, a few totally unexpected surprises, and plenty of personality. Because if there’s one thing we know, a bag isn’t just a bag—it’s a tiny window into someone’s world. And trust us, the reveals did not disappoint.

Idris Nidam, Fashion Assistant



"I get the whole minimalism and caffeine-fueled corporate energy thing. But just because my bag’s a little messy and his looks like it belongs in a noir Wes Anderson film doesn’t make it better. Call it jealousy wrapped in admiration (or maybe the other way around). That said, Idris, my guy, you seriously need a crash course in color theory. Skipping Isaac Newton’s prism experiment in sixth grade? Not your best move." - Ipsita Kaul, Fasion Writer.

Ipsita Kaul, Fashion Writer



"There’s a method to her madness. You might not see it at first, but trust me, you will. Snacks keep her (and her very lucky intern) going—because who wouldn’t want an extra brain and an extra set of hands tucked into their bag? Ipsita figured that one out early. And yes, we do treat our interns well, even if they occasionally end up in a tote. But hold on—there’s something in here that wasn’t there before. And has never been there before. Why is there a salad?" - Kannagi Desai, Beauty Editor

Rozlynn Bishayi, Art Intern



"A true rollercoaster: A Barbie toy phone, a condom, Skittles, pepper spray, mascara, a knife—and a Polaroid of herself, because why wouldn’t you carry around a selfie-sized ego boost?" - Idris Nidam, Fashion Assitant

Zoha Castelino, Fashion Director



"Her bag is basically a portable personality quiz—tech-savvy, well-read, slightly chaotic, and always ready to moisturize. The best part? An emotional support cat." - Rozlynn Bishayi, Art Intern

Kannagi Desai, Beauty Editor

"We love a small bag that fits way more than it should. But honestly, I can’t wait to see her whip out her mom’s old Hermès (post restoration). A beat-up bag would totally add to the aesthetic—especially with the boxing glove in there. But, um… why was she reading Fifty Shades of Grey? Research? Or is she, like… going through something? Either way, respect for not carrying around a full skincare and makeup kit—proving that, honestly, most people don’t really need to." - Rishith Shetty, Bookings Editor

Rishith Shetty, Bookings Editor

"Rishith's bag is literally his state of mind. Fully packed and ready to go." - Zoha Castelino, Fashion Director