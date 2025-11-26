The Impossibly Cool Joe Keery

He entered your consciousness as Steve, the cool, older kid among the Stranger Things boys. But when he talked to ELLE, he was sitting in the shabby green room of a concert venue somewhere in Dallas, getting ready to take the stage as Djo, his musical alter ego.

He acts, he sings, he’s almost too handsome — we had to talk.

I’m Reaching You In Dallas, Where You’re About To Take The Stage. Do You Like Being On The Road?

I do like the road. Right now, it’s all my friends, and that makes a huge difference. Otherwise, we’d be spending a lot more time apart, so that part is really nice. But of course, you miss your bed. I’m looking forward to being home over the holidays.

I’m Excited To Talk To You About Men And Women And How We Get Along. What’s Something Surprising Someone Would Learn From Dating You?

That I’m a bit of a nerd, deep down. I was a nerdy theatre kid, making films with my friends. On tour earlier this year, my friends and I were hanging with some of the crew from the other band, and one of the young ladies said, “Wow, you guys are not how I expected you to be.” And I think it was because we were just being silly. And kind of nerdy.

Photograph: ( PIERS GREENAN)

What’s The Best Way To Tell A Woman You’re Sorry?

I had a friend reach out for advice on this dilemma. And I feel like you’ve just got to be really clean and honest with it — really upfront — especially if you’re in the wrong. You’ve just got to own it.

Also, buying them a little something might help. Maybe you’re getting someone flowers, or you’re taking them to a place they like to go. Just taking the knee for the other person and saying, “I messed up. I’m so sorry.”

What’s Something That Most Women Do Better Than Most Men?

Communication.

What’s Something Women Do That Makes Your Knees Go Weak Every Time?

When someone’s funny. When somebody’s quick-witted and you have that immediate back-and-forth going on — that to me is like, Yep, here we go.





Photograph: ( PIERS GREENAN)

Do You Cook?

I love to cook. I’m pretty good at making shrimp scampi. Shrimp scampi and some wine — that’s pretty nice. My sister taught me a recipe that I cannot disclose.

Who’s The Woman You’ve Worked With, In Acting Or In Music, Who’s Taught You The Most?

I’ve got a lot of great women in my life, obviously my family, but the first person who comes to mind is Winona Ryder. I was incredibly intimidated at first because I grew up on her films. But as I got to know her, I learned how invested and passionate she is about work.

She really knows her stuff — loves music and film, maybe more than anyone else in my life. I’ll get a random text, like, “Here’s an isolated Marvin Gaye vocal track from the stems that they never used from this song.” The deepest cuts. She’s like an encyclopaedia, and she’s eager to share. She’s been to a million shows. It’s cool to have someone who’s just really excited by all of this.

Who Has Inspired You The Most?

I’ve got four sisters. A lot of great cousins, a lot of great aunts. But I’ve got to say my mother. She and her friends were unhappy with the education system in the town I grew up in, and they actually started a charter Montessori public school. We all went to the school. I was not a traditionally super-talented academic student. I’d had my troubles in school, but when I did this sort of off-the-wall Montessori school until eighth grade, I thrived and loved it. I have a ton of respect and admiration for her for doing that — she already had a full-time job raising five kids.

Read the original article on ELLE.COM.