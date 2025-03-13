For a generation so visually stimulated, it’s very interesting that we are so into podcasts. But then again, there is a charm in the conversationality of it all. Something so undeniably appealing about the way that a random duo across the ocean make you feel like you belong?

via GIPHY



Think of it as entertainment that involves you. You’re not just a passive listener; you’re a fly on the wall, an uninvited guest in a group chat, or a silent co-host nodding along. From chaotic FaceTime-style rants to expertly crafted storytelling, podcasts have mastered the art of making you feel like you're part of something—without ever saying a word. It’s like being in a group chat where you never have to reply—just pop in your headphones, press play, and let the oversharing begin. We let you in as we break down (with some Gen Z flavour), what's grabbing attention in the podcast world, today.

Press Play, Babe

Murder Mysteries

via GIPHY

It’s no longer ‘don’t do the crime if you can’t do the time, it is ‘do not do the crime if you do not want every single detail to be chronicled, studied and analysed by a group of podcasters who will unearth even the most minute details.’ Then again, what can you expect from an entire generation raised on a steady diet of dark murder mystery shows and books alike?

And for everyone who is too worried about losing sleep over these intense and macabre podcasts, do not fret, they weirdly work out to be the best bedtime white noise.

via GIPHY

"A part of the experience is grimacing when the criminal makes a stupid mistake. Like leaving your fingerprints on the windowsill is such an amateur move, babe," says Sarah, murder mystery aficionado. "Like, if you’re gonna commit a crime, at least watch one episode of CSI first. Basic research, girlypops," adds Vishakha, with a dramatic sigh.

Story Time

via GIPHY

For all the people who do not have it in them to read a book, join the mystical and charming world of storytime podcasts. With soothing voices, prepare to let your imagination transport you to places akin to those of water-coloured children's fairy tales. This genre of podcast offers an array of stories for all types of listeners, like an audiobook but created with the intention of being an auditory experience.

"Insomniacs rise, your time has come," says Sarah. "To me it’s like yes finally, a bedtime story without the guilt of an unfinished book staring at you from the nightstand," adds Vishakha.

Health And Well-Being

Sometimes, you cannot help but feel as though what you are going through is a suffering that is distinctly unique to you, that — for a lack of a better phrase — you feel as though you are completely alone. Which is where these podcasts enter the chat. Covering an array of topics from mental health, physical health and simple wellness, you continue to learn more and more about yourself.

via GIPHY

"As a listener you feel like you are joining in on a conversation between someone who articulates the turbulent feelings that consume," says Sarah. "It’s basically free therapy—minus the awkward small talk and the crushing bill at the end," adds Vishakha with a knowing nod.

Current Events

via GIPHY

News often leaves you overwhelmed. From updates on current events to earth-shattering news, something always seems to be happening, and it feels as though if you miss one second, you find yourself completely and utterly lost.

Podcasts covering the current events of the world, treat you as though you were a toddler, with absolutely no context as to what is happening. They take you through each topic with intense details, connecting the details of each event while connecting the same to the past, the present and the future. "A Genz who is more concerned about the Oscars than *insert some really important news*, I should not be allowed to comment on this," embarrassingly adds Vishakha.

ASMR

via GIPHY

If you've ever fallen into a rabbit hole of whispery voices, gentle tapping, and oddly satisfying sounds, congratulations—you've been ASMR-ed. While ASMR (Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response) took over YouTube first, it has fully infiltrated the podcast world, making it even easier to get your daily dose of tingles without having to watch anything. Whether you're here for sleep, relaxation, or just to see what the hype is about, welcome to the quietest corner of the internet. "For some reason ASMR screams manifestation girl energy," Vishakha thinks. "It’s giving witchy moonlight vibes," Sarah agrees.

Finance Bros

For those who are financially illiterate, simply confused, curious and everything in between, the world of finance podcasts calls out to you. "Give me the cheat code for crying in my mansion," pleads Vishakha. "Magic is not a factor here," Sarah said shortly after.

via GIPHY

With advice, explanations and general tid-bits, these podcasts are perfect for all those wanting to enter the investing world without feeling too overwhelmed.

Vlog Adjacent

via GIPHY

Think of this more like an extension to the YouTube vlogs with daily updates. The vibe goes something like personal, unscripted, and intimate. They’re casual, oversharing, and feel like a FaceTime call with your chaotic bestie. Expect life updates, deep thoughts, and the occasional existential crisis, we all adore. ‘It’s like eavesdropping on someone’s diary but rules and regulations followed,’ quips Vishakha. ‘It romanticises the mundane in a Studio Ghibli-adjacent way,’ says Sarah.

Relationships

Here for the toxic ex stories, therapy disguised as ‘girl talk,’ and a deep dive into the river that is situationships. Relationship podcasts are all about spilling the tea on love, dating and why we live for the hope of it all~





via GIPHY

"Lovebombing seems so genuine, unless you are still stuck on your ex," Laments Vishakha, certified lover-girl. "I don’t have anything to say here," says Sarah, a professional ‘maintained her peace’ person.

Game Pods

Imagine a game night with what feels like the coolest friend group alive. If you have ever felt entertained by a podcast that is very game night centric, you cannot deny but agree that it feels like the perfect sitcom and the best part is you don’t need to watch it to bring you the vibes, the audio does the work.

via GIPHY

"I believe our generation would end up having podcasts as sitcom legacies, comfort shows? No, comfort pods!" Vishakha claims. "The arguments are so unhinged and I love the overly competitive moments, like yes girl! Go ruin your relationships for the sake of a children's board game," Sarah says knowingly.

Self-Help

via GIPHY

If you’re in your “growth era,” these are for you. Whether you need motivation, mindset shifts, or just a reminder to drink water, self-help podcasts make you feel like you have your life together (even if you don’t), they just make you feel precious for existing. "Self-help pep talks to fake your way into the wellness era? YES PLEASE" cheers Vishakha.

Whether you're here for laughs, life lessons, or our personal favourite murder mysteries that make you double-check your locks, there’s a podcast waiting to ‘increase?’ your productivity in the best way. Now go forth and hit play.