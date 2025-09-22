The Post-TSITP Void Is Real: Here’s What We’re Watching Next

If you’ve been waking up on Thursdays feeling a little lost, welcome to the club. The Summer I Turned Pretty had all of us in a chokehold — from the love triangle debates to the playlists that could make or break your mood — it felt like a cultural movement. We weren’t just watching a show; we were living it together. And now that it’s gone, the void feels… painfully real.

But hear me out: maybe this is the perfect time to lean into that nostalgia and comfort. Because if TSITP taught us anything, it’s that the stories we binge are more than just background noise — they’re shared experiences. So here’s my lovingly curated watchlist to fill the gap: part OG Bollywood, part cosy rewatches, and part fresh new obsessions waiting to be discovered over the weekend.

Step one: bring back the Bollywood era!

TSITP always gave me flashes of those over-the-top, heart-on-sleeve Bollywood romances we grew up on. You know the ones — where love was messy, sometimes borderline cringe, but always unforgettable. So let’s start there:

Mujhse Dosti Karoge!

This one is pure chaos in the most endearing way. Childhood friends, love letters, mistaken identities, and Hrithik Roshan doing his best smouldering-yet-confused act. It’s dramatic, it’s predictable, and yet somehow, you’ll still find yourself crying into your popcorn.

Kal Ho Naa Ho

If you don’t sob at some point during this film, are you even human? Shah Rukh Khan at his absolute best, Preity Zinta being the girl we all saw ourselves in, and Saif Ali Khan quietly stealing the show. It’s got music that will transport you right back to being twelve, sitting cross-legged on the floor, hairbrush in hand, belting out every word.

Hasee Toh Phasee

It’s not your conventional love story, and that’s exactly why it works. Parineeti Chopra’s quirky, chaotic scientist girl energy mixed with Sidharth Malhotra’s quiet, soft-boy charm. It feels like the perfect balance of awkward and adorable—like the kind of romance that sneaks up on you.

Now, for the collective rewatches...

One of the best parts of TSITP was the sense of community — it felt like the whole internet was at one giant slumber party. These shows carry the same energy:

Euphoria

Yes, it’s heavy, but it’s also hauntingly beautiful. Rewatching it feels like revisiting your diary from when you were seventeen — messy, raw, and too close to the bone. It’s not just about glitter eyeliner; it’s about feeling everything, all at once.

Stranger Things

Every time I go back to Hawkins, it’s like slipping on a hoodie I thought I lost. Comforting, a little eerie, but filled with characters that feel like family. Plus, it never fails to remind me that growing up doesn’t mean letting go of magic.

Derry Girls

If TSITP is summer nostalgia, then Derry Girls is pure school-day chaos mixed with the kind of friendships you can’t ever replace. It’s witty, heart-warming, and will make you miss people you haven’t thought about in years.

I would also like to send a few of my newer Prime Video obsessions your way.

We Were Liars

This one is for the drama lovers. wealthy families, summer mansions, secrets that sting, and an ending that will knock the wind out of you. Watching it feels like being let in on a secret you were never supposed to know.

The Girlfriend

Think of this as your long brunch table brought to life on screen. It’s about women, relationships, and the unspoken truths that connect us all. It doesn’t feel like a show as much as it feels like eavesdropping on a conversation you desperately want to join.

So stock up on tissues, bake something, and start working your way through this list. Because the magic isn’t just in the shows and films themselves—it’s in the way we watch them together, talk about them endlessly, and let them become part of our own little stories.

Happy bingeing... the weather is definitely calling for it!

