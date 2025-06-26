Nearly every film is getting a sequel these days, from Freaky Friday to Top Gun, but one we did not see coming? The Social Network, the 2010 film from writer Aaron Sorkin and director David Fincher that followed the rise of Facebook from Mark Zuckerberg’s Harvard dorm room to one of the most powerful forces on the internet.

But Facebook’s story—at least according to Sorkin—is not done yet. More than 15 years after the original Oscar-nominated drama, he will revisit the platform amid a whole new era of social media. Here’s what to know about The Social Network Part II.

What Will The Social Network Part II Be About?

The film will be based on “The Facebook Files,” a series of investigative reports published in October 2021 by The Wall Street Journal that exposed the harms Facebook knowingly caused, or allowed to persist, on its platforms. These claims ranged from suppressing certain political movements to having a toxic impact on teen girls.

“Facebook Inc. knows, in acute detail, that its platforms are riddled with flaws that cause harm, often in ways only the company fully understands,” per the introduction to the files. “That is the central finding of a Wall Street Journal series, based on a review of internal Facebook documents, including research reports, online employee discussions and drafts of presentations to senior management.”

Although the sequel news might sound surprising, Sorkin, who is writing and directing, had been thinking about doing a Social Network follow-up for some time, but was searching for the right angle. He found much-needed inspiration following the Jan. 6, 2020 insurrection, which he believes Facebook played a part in. However, that this won’t be a “January 6 movie,” but will instead highlight a range of issues including the 2020 election, the site’s “effect on teens, preteens, violence, and countries outside the U.S.”

Who Will Be In The Cast?

Jesse Eisenberg famously portrayed Zuckerberg in the original film, but “it is unknown how big a role he will have in this story and whether Sorkin has been in touch with him to reprise the part,” a new site reported. It’s also not clear whether any of the original cast members will return, or which new players will be featured in the sequel. No official casting announcements have been made yet.

The Social Network originally starred Andrew Garfield, Justin Timberlake, Armie Hammer, Rooney Mara, Dakota Johnson, Brenda Song, and more.

When Will The Film Be Released?

There is no release date set yet, given that reports about the project have just been made public. But we’ll keep an eye out for more news. There is no production date set either, as casting now appears to be underway.

Read the original article in ELLE USA