'The White Lotus' Changed Its Theme Song for Season 3

If you waited three years to hear the iconic White Lotus theme song again every Sunday night, I unfortunately have some bad news to share. The iconic melody and howls you know and love from season 1 (Aloha!), and even the more operatic remix in season 2 (Renaissance), are not in the third season of the show. Instead, a new tune, playful and staccato, plays over the opening credits. It’s still catchy, for sure—but it’s not the same.

New destination. New surprises. New theme song.



The season premiere of #TheWhiteLotus is now streaming on Max. pic.twitter.com/cSUrM0103Z — Max (@StreamOnMax) February 17, 2025

The former White Lotus theme became a viral sensation, especially during the second season in 2022. It was dubbed a “banger” by multiple outlets; streams of Aloha! increased by 200 percent on Spotify and Renaissance was even remixed by Tiësto.

So It’s No Wonder Why Viewers Were Surprised To Find The Beloved Song Was Replaced In The New Season, Which Debuted Tonight On HBO.

When the white lotus season 3 intro song hit pic.twitter.com/ShVT9enVqb — William Holman (@WilliamFHolman) February 17, 2025

New White Lotus theme song doesn’t hit the same should’ve never changed it to begin with sorry to say pic.twitter.com/nXVndarOSq — Emily (@emilybernay) February 17, 2025

Now why the FUCK did they change the White Lotus theme song?! — Nicole (@xnicoleemarie) February 17, 2025

THE WHITE LOTUS MAIN TITLE THEME SONG IS GONE I'M CRYING WTF IS HAPPENING pic.twitter.com/DCDXyCgX2o — ♡¤•°GODDESS OF LOVE°•¤♡ (@enigmaofvenus) February 17, 2025

Composer Cristobal Tapia de Veer, who wrote all three theme songs for The White Lotus, has not yet addressed the change, but he previously hinted at his inspirations for season 3.

“For Thailand, I want to bring in some Eastern philosophy, something a little bit spiritual,” he told Spotify’s newsroom For the Record. “I love the Buddhist temples there, and funnily enough I have a collection of Thai gongs. I have 36 Thai gongs to make melodies with, so you can expect to hear some of those. I’d really like to go deep with it, make it take a journey.”

He also teased his approach to the season 3 music when he spoke to a website in 2023. “I really liked this orchestral thing. I might go with the orchestral. We’ll see,” he said. “I mean, it has to fit Thailand, but it doesn’t mean that it has to mimic local music or anything like that.”

If you’re having withdrawals from the original melody, tune in to both versions below.

Read the original article in ELLE USA.