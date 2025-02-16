'Your Guide to All the Guests and Staff in 'The White Lotus' Season 3

Though many of us are still mourning Jennifer Coolidge’s Tanya McQuoid (and may she rest in peace),The White Lotus is ready to welcome a whole slew of new guests this season in Thailand. From a preppy North Carolinian family to a girl squad of 40-somethings, this is quite a group of characters checking into the gorgeous wellness resort. Here, get to know the new cast, ranging from American up-and-comers to Thai superstars. It might be time to start guessing who’s leaving the hotel alive.

Meet Them All

Jason Isaacs as Timothy RatliffYou might recognize Isaacs as Draco Malfoy’s father, Lucius, from the Harry Potter films, or from his starring roles in The Patriot and Black Hawk Down, to name a few. In The White Lotus, he’s the patriarch of the wealthy Ratliff family: husband to Victoria and father to Saxon, Piper, and Lochlan.

Parker Posey As Victoria RatliffIndie

Icon of the ’90s (and forever), Parker Posey stars as Victoria, Timothy’s wife. You’ve seen her in classics like Party Girl, Dazed and Confused, and Scream 3, and in more recent projects like The Staircase, Netflix’s Lost in Space, and Mr. & Mrs. Smith, which earned her an Emmy nomination.

Patrick Schwarzenegger As Saxon Ratliff

The son of Maria Shriver and Arnold Schwarzenegger, Patrick has already appeared onscreen in series like Gen V, The Staircase, and American Sports Story. His White Lotus character, Saxon, is the oldest of Timothy and Victoria’s kids.

Sarah Catherine Hook As Piper Ratliff



Hook most recently appeared in Prime Video’s Cruel Intentions reboot, Netflix’ First Kill, and The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It. In White Lotus, she’s Piper, the middle Ratliff child. She’s a college student who managed to turn the research for her thesis into a family vacation.

Sam Nivola As Lochlan Ratliff

Nivola’s credits include Maestro, Noah Baumbach’s White Noise, and the recent Netflix series The Perfect Couple (another murder mystery by a beach). His Lochlan, or “Lochy,” is the youngest of his siblings and still in high school.

Lalisa Manobal As Mook

While this is her first acting role, you’ll likely recognise Manobal as Lisa of Blackpink, the superstar K-pop girl group. While the band is behind hits like Kill This Love and Pink Venom, Lisa, like her bandmates, has also released solo music, with an album due at the end of the month. In the HBO series, she plays a staff member of The White Lotus Thailand—you’ll notice her greeting guests as they arrive—and she’s a friend of Gaitok’s (more on him below).

Tayme Thapthimthong As Gaitok Thapthimthongell

Gaitok is a security guard at The White Lotus, which is close to home for the actor. Before pursuing a career in entertainment, he worked in private security, Thailand’s Armed Forces Security Center (apparently the equivalent of the CIA), and in the Royal Thai Army, according to Deadline. Onscreen, he’s appeared in the Sweden- and Thailand-set series Farang.

Carrie Coon As Laurie

Coon’s credits include Gone Girl, The Leftovers, and more recently HBO’s The Gilded Age and His Three Daughters. (She was also in Avengers: Infinity War as Proxima Midnight underneath that CGI.) She’s a theater performer too, having earned a Tony nomination for her work in Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? in 2012. In White Lotus, she plays Laurie, who’s visiting with her friends Jaclyn and Kate.

Michelle Monaghan As Jaclyn

You might’ve spotted Monaghan in Made of Honor, Gone Baby Gone, True Detective, and a couple of Mission: Impossible movies. She also plays an actress onscreen in The White Lotus. As Jaclyn, she brings her two childhood friends on a girls’ trip to Thailand for some much-needed catching up.

Leslie Bibb As Kate

Bibb has appeared in Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby, Law Abiding Citizen, Iron Man, American Housewife, and, of course, the 1999 TV series Popular. As Kate, she completes the trio’s girlfriend reunion.

Walton Goggins As Rick

Goggins’s recent appearances include Fallout and The Righteous Gemstones, though he’s also been in Justified, The Hateful Eight, Sons of Anarchy, Django Unchained, and more. But at the White Lotus Thailand, he’s known as Rick, the much older and mysterious boyfriend of Chelsea.

Aimee Lou Wood As Chelsea

Wood is best known for playing Aimee Gibbs on Sex Education, but went on to star in Living and BBC’s Daddy Issues. She brings her Manchester roots with her on the HBO series as Chelsea, Rick’s much younger—and more cheerful—girlfriend.

Natasha Rothwell As Belinda

Remember Belinda? She first appeared in The White Lotus season 1 and befriended Tanya, who falsely promised she would sponsor Belinda’s dream of starting her own wellness practice. That never happened, but Belinda is back under the White Lotus roof—this time in Thailand—starting anew. You know Rothwell from Insecure and How to Die Alone.

Dom Hetrakul As Pornchai

Hetrakul is a seasoned Thai actor who’s been in TV series like The Family and The Sweetest Taboo, and also Hollywood productions like Bangkok Dangerous. In The White Lotus, he plays a kind member of the hotel wellness staff.

Shalini Peiris As Amrita

Originally from Sri Lanka, Peiris is best known as Dr. Sanjivni Kabir on the Syfy series The Ark, but has made smaller appearances in Zack Snyder’s Justice League and 3 Body Problem. In The White Lotus, she plays Amrita, a staff member who holds wellness sessions.

Nicholas Duvernay As Zion

After appearing in projects like Purple Hearts and Bel-Air, Duvernay joins The White Lotus as Zion, Belinda’s son.

ELLE Collective is a new community of fashion, beauty and culture lovers. For access to exclusive content, events, inspiring advice from our Editors and industry experts, as well the opportunity to meet designers, thought-leaders and stylists, become a member today HERE.

Read the original article in ELLE USA