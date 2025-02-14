Valentine's Day Is For The Girlies!

I am one of those certified lover girls—you know, the ones who live for the hope of it all. The ones who scream “this is so us” while watching rom-coms, who obsess over the idea of love like it’s a full-time job. But if there’s one thing I’ve learned from all the sitcoms I binge and the books I devour, it’s that through all the heartbreaks, situationships, and "he’s a 10, but"... dilemmas, there’s always a Monica or a Sookie holding down the fort for you.

Girlhood: A Community



For as long as I can remember, society has made being a girl a constant competition, one you never signed up for, but somehow are a part of. Most of us have had a childhood trying to become the prettiest girl in the room. And if you weren’t her? Fight for the title.



Now that I look back, I remember wanting to be as pretty as my sister, not just in terms of the way she looked but more in the ways she made me feel. And that's the thing, right? Even though society has spent years making female friendships seem catty, fragile, or competitive, most of our reality has been the exact opposite. I have nothing but immense love for the girlies in my life, and this one’s for them. The ones who hype me up in the comment section; who take a million pictures of me at the golden hour so I have the "shot" for my gram, who have held me when I have cried about the dumbest thing over and over again.

Yes, being in love is a top-tier feeling but female friendships take the cake, they are the ones we form our ideas of love through, from late-night text decoding to being right beside you on your wedding day making sure your lehenga sits just right; it's the unmatched bond. In 2025, if there is one thing we are reclaiming, it's that Valentine's Day is and will always be for the girlies.



Romantic love comes and goes, but girlhood? That is for life.

To The Valentine’s Galentines We Deserve:

As far as I can recall, I have always found myself spending this day in the comfort of my girlfriends, even when I have been in relationships. For reasons I shouldn’t get into again (my never ending introduction should speak for itself). Having said that, here’s what you can do to feel more empowered and connected to your community on D- day.

Main Character Energy

The girls who get it, get it. Feeling like your true self in all ways possible, is all you need to kickstart the day of celebrating love and everything about the bond that is: girlhood. This guide pretty much talks about doing all things you love with your girls, like dressing up together > going out? You know what I mean!

Outdoorsy Girl Day

A Gen Z girl date is all about window shopping to match outfits with your bestie because what can be more fun?

A Gen Z girl date is all about going out for a pottery day to make little heart things because we are just girls.



A Gen Z girl date is all about going out to get girl dinner!



A Gen Z girl date is all about picnics and a million aesthetic pictures.

A Gen Z girl date is all about thrifting and no gatekeeping

A Gen Z girl date is all about going out to cafes and making everything from charm necklaces to vision boards because who else is gonna DIY the hell out of everything, if not you and your girls?



Indoorsy Girl Day

A Gen Z girl indoors date... oh boy are we in for a ride with this! From sleepovers to baking together, dance sessions to making reels just for the heck of it, we bring everything to the table! Also dressing up to go nowhere? YES. Screaming all pop girl songs at the top of our lungs, elite behaviour. Staying in with the girlies is a vibe, no matter what you end up doing, even if it's just talking for hours while eating out of your Zepto cafe package or watching the movies we love.

At the end of the day, love for the girlies will always be greater than all the romantic ones. Here’s to female friendships through thick and thin.