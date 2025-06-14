Yohan Poonawalla: I'm Honoured My Rolls-Royce Silver Wraith ‘Mysore’ Won At Valletta Concours 2025

There are automobile shows and then there are shows that make the world sit up with fashionable flair. The Valletta Concours 2025 falls in the latter. A playground for treasured cars, it brings together the chrome, craftsmanship, spectators and automotive excellence from around the world. Indian industrialist Yohan Poonawalla shared a piece of that at the

historic St. George’s Square in Valletta, Malta, when his 1949 Rolls-Royce Silver Wraith ‘Mysore’ bagged the coveted ‘Overall Best in Show’ title at the recently held adrenalin-packed event. And of course, he couldn't be more thrilled with his win.



Sharing with us how he felt, the Pune-based industrialist and automobile enthusiast, says: “It is a tremendous honour to see ‘Mysore’ recognised on such a prestigious global platform. This win not only celebrates the car’s magnificent history and craftsmanship but also shines a spotlight on India’s rich motoring legacy.”

Mysore Has Ferried Maharajas and Kings

1949 Rolls-Royce Silver Wraith ‘Mysore’

Built by the legendary James Young/Gurney Nutting. Originally commissioned for His Highness the Maharaja of Mysore, the car is a remarkable symbol of India’s royal and automotive heritage. Finished in an elegant carnation red with red and grey leather interiors, the car retains all its original royal accoutrements—from silverware and luggage to solid silver Coat of Arms and illuminated royal plaques. “Mysore” has a rich legacy of having chauffeured the Duke of Edinburgh and the Prince of Wales during their visits to India.



Poonawalla is no stranger to classic and vintage cars, reportedly the first and only Indian to be included in the 'Top 100 Classic Car Collectors of the World', he became the first collector from India to win the prestigious 'Classic Car Ambassador of the Year' by Historic Motoring Awards London, earning him the title of India’s Motoring Ambassador to the world and the Vintage and Classic Car Vanguard of India Legacy Excellency Award.

The Valletta Concours, set against the stunning baroque backdrop of Malta’s capital, is one of Europe’s most esteemed classic car events. With a highly discerning jury and entries from top collectors worldwide, the event is as much a celebration of automotive excellence as it is of design, culture, and historical relevance. Winning the top honour at such a prestigious international platform is no small feat.

‘Restoring it to its former glory was a labour of love’

The automobile aficionado looks at his continued success on the global Concours stage as a reinforcement of his legacy as a global custodian of automotive heritage and an ambassador of India’s royal motoring history. He adds, “My Silver Wraith "Mysore" is more than just a car—it's a piece of history, a symbol of elegance and refinement. I feel honoured to own this majestic vehicle, once part of the Maharaja of Mysore's Collection. Its sophisticated design, powerful engine and bespoke craftsmanship evoke the grandeur of a bygone era. Restoring it to its former glory was a labour of love and I'm thrilled to showcase it at prestigious events around the world. This Silver Wraith, considered to be one of the most unique and bespoke of its kind, is a testament to the art of motoring and a reminder of the rich cultural heritage that I'm passionate about preserving.”

