Your Ultimate August 2025 Streaming Guide

As the monsoon settles in and cuddle-weather takes over, OTT platforms are stepping up with some of their most anticipated releases. Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney+ Hotstar are packed with everything from global thrillers to fresh new seasons of fan‑favourite dramas.

Wednesday – Season 2 Part 1

Wednesday returns, bringing back its signature mix of gothic humour and offbeat suspense. Jenna Ortega steps deeper into the twisted halls of Nevermore as new mysteries unravel. Dark, witty, and perfectly eerie — it’s the binge that sets the tone for the month. Streaming on Netflix from 6 August.

Hostage

Hostage is Netflix’s high-stakes British thriller of the month, following the kidnapping of the Prime Minister’s husband under mysterious circumstances. As negotiations spiral, the French President begins receiving threats, setting off an international power play. Tense, layered, and politically charged, it’s prestige drama at its sharpest. Premieres on Netflix from 21 August.

My Oxford Year

A charming coming‑of‑age romance set amid Oxford’s ivy‑clad quads. Anna (Sofia Carson), an ambitious American, arrives with her life meticulously planned—until she meets Jamie (Corey Mylchreest), a witty local who unlocks unexpected paths. Bright, bittersweet, and beautifully shot, it’s a love story about ambition, serendipity, and academic dreams. Streaming on Netflix from 1 August.

The Thursday Murder Club

A cosy mystery with a wicked edge, The Thursday Murder Club brings Richard Osman’s bestselling novel to life. Four sharp‑witted retirees swap tea for twists as they dive into an unsolved killing—only to uncover secrets that hit closer to home than expected. With its mix of humour, intrigue, and heart, it’s the perfect slow‑burn whodunit for late‑August nights. Streaming on Netflix from 28 August.

The Pickup

The Pickup unites comedy legends Eddie Murphy and Pete Davidson in a chaotic heist caper gone wildly off-course. When two armoured truck drivers, Russell and Travis, are ambushed by a cunning mastermind—who just happens to be an old fling—a high‑stakes casino robbery and a brush with personal jeopardy. With laughs, action, and explosive chemistry across generations, it’s prime-time entertainment at its most unpredictable. Streaming on Prime Video from 6 August.

The Map That Leads to You

In The Map That Leads to You, Heather (Madelyn Cline) embarks on a planned European getaway that takes a life-altering detour when she meets Jack (KJ Apa), a free-spirited traveller tracing his grandfather’s journal. Their unexpected connection sparks a transformative romance that tests fate, dreams, and hidden truths. Visually stunning and emotionally rooted, it’s a heartfelt story of love and self-discovery. Streaming on Prime Video from 20 August.

