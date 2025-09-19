Enjoy The Sonic Schedule Of These Upcoming Concerts Across India

Proving to be gloriously unhinged in the best way possible, India's music scenes have outdone their own game. A full blown cultural takeover has volunteered to sweep the ground off your feet with these over-the-top music festivals hosting your favourite artists all over the globe. With remarkable energy and iconic comebacks, the stages are clueless about the frenzy that is going to fall upon them.

From massive stadium blowouts to underground indie gigs, this is your sign to mentally prepare for the sonic storm that's about to hit India. With water bottles to hydrate and festival bands in your bags, get ready to witness hip-hop, rock, indie, rap and EDM, all under the same roof. You might not want to sleep on this because you know, you snooze, you lose.

Travis Scott, Circus Maximus Tour

A chaotic yet globally praised night awaits us all, ever since the rap sensation Travis Scott announces not one, but two Circus Maximus Tour shows in India this year. You would think of this like every other concert but remember, it's not just music, it's a natural phenomenon. Making an explosiove debut in India, Travis' music inspired his fans to seize all the tickets there are the moment they went up on BookMyShow. After the artist sold his first show out within minutes, the second show invited itself to the list. Anthems like My Eyes, Fein, Telekinesis and Topia Twins have been a great energy to listen to so if you’ve been manifesting mosh pits and heavy bass, this is your time.

When: 18, 19 October and 19 November, 2025

Where: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Delhi; Mahalaxmi Racecourse, Mumbai, respectively.

Book Tickets Here.

Enrique Iglesias

The Bailando craze is coming to form after thirteen years of wait. Enrique Iglesias returns back to India to The Latin pop icon lands in Mumbai this October for two unforgettable nights at the MMRDA Grounds. With his final album closing out a legendary run, this tour is more than just a throwback, it’s a goodbye. Expect peak nostalgia, big ballads, and the Enrique charm we all crush on. First show sold out in a flash. Second show added because the demand was that real. If you’re gonna scream every lyric, do it with him.

When: 29 and 30 October, 2025

Where: MMRDA Grounds, Mumbai

Book Tickets Here.

Akon

Akon isn't just making an appearance this time, he’s going full tour mode. After lighting up headlines at the Ambani wedding last year, the hit machine is returning this November with shows lined up across three major cities. Get ready for a throwback-fueled night that’s less casual and more scream-every-lyric-you-forgot-you-knew. Tracks like Smack That, I Wanna Love You, and all the bangers that once ruled your playlist, will now buzz in your ears live.

When: 9, 14 and 16 November, 2025

Where: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Delhi; Mumbai and Bengaluru TBA

Book Tickets Here.

Rolling Loud India

After years of watching the musical mayhem unfold in places like Miami, LA and Thailand, the world’s biggest hip-hop festival is flying to Mumbai for the very first time. With every wild visual, massive mosh pits and lineups that break the internet, this international night is going to be your biggest dream come true. Announcements featuring names like Don Toliver, Central Cee, Wiz Khalifa, Swae Lee and Nav and you already know the enthusiasm is going to be unreal. This isn't just a festival, it’s a cultural reset. India is revving up to get loud and you need to pull up.

When: 22 and 23 November, 2025

Where: Loud Park, Kharghar, Navi Mumbai

Book Tickets Here.

Passenger

The voice behind our favourite Let Her Go, Michael Rosenberg is bringing his acoustic magic to three major cities of India and honestly? Our hearts are not ready. Known for his stripped-down style and lyrics that hit way too close to home, Passenger’s live shows are the kind where the crowd goes quiet in memory, the emotions rush through and everyone leaves with a slightly softer frequency. It’s going to be intimate and it’s going to be beautiful, plus you will cry a little.

When: 19, 21 and 22 November, 2025

Where: DLF CyberHub, Delhi; Phoenix Marketcity, Mumbai; Phoenix Marketcity, Bengaluru

Book Tickets Here.

K-Town Festival

If a full-blown K-wave fantasy is on your bucket list, this your chance. K-Town Festival is showing up with everything you love about Korean culture, all in one place. We’re talking street food that slaps, dance crews that don’t miss, and a soundtrack straight out of your stan dreams. Headlining the chaos? None other than Taemin, finally making his India debut. Add Super Junior D&E, Bang Yedam, and a lineup stacked with K-pop heat, and you’ve got a day packed with back-to-back bops and main character energy.

When: 1 November, 2025

Where: Inorbit Mall, Malad, Mumbai

Book Tickets Here.

Jason Derulo and The Script, Cherry Blossom Festival

Music in the mountains? Say less. Shillong’s Cherry Blossom Festival is back — and this year, it's doing the most. Pop and R&B king Jason Derulo is hitting the stage with all the bangers, we’re talking Swalla and Savage Love, and The Script is finally making their India debut, cue the emotional singalongs to Hall of Fame under a sky full of pink blooms. A double headliner dream set in one of the most beautiful spots of the country. Cherry blossoms, cool mountain air, and two massive global acts? Pack your bags, this one’s worth the trip.

When: 14 and 15 November, 2025

Where: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Shillong, Meghalaya

Book Tickets Here.

Seedhe Maut

Brace yourselves. Seedhe Maut, the duo that changed the face of desi hip‑hop with razor-sharp bars and raw energy are coming through with fifteen shows in India and it’s gonna be one for the books. This tour celebrates 10 years of punishing verses, crowd chants and that moment when everyone’s voice blends into something bigger than just lyrics. Tickets are about to vanish and this show is made for the ones who live for the buzz, you know the drill.

When: November and December, 2025

Where: 15 cities, India

Book Tickets Here.

Magnetic Fields Festival

Palace nights, desert skies and bass that hits your soul. Magnetic Fields Festival is where music meets pure magic, a three-day escape into sound, art, and surreal visuals, all set inside a literal 17th century palace. With sunrise DJ sets, secret parties and luxury camps, this is the kind of vibe you don’t come down from. The next chapter’s loading, bidding farewell to the Alsisar Mahal and the village of Alsisar. Few details are still under wraps, so stay tuned in.

When: 13 to 15 February, 2026

Where: Khetri, Rajasthan

Tickets Coming Soon.

Lollapalooza 2026

Saving the best for the last, Lollapalooza India 2026 presents to you city lights, epic vibes, and beats that hit deep. This is where legends and rising stars collide with two days of nonstop sonic set against Mumbai’s iconic Mahalaxmi Racecourse. Imagine headliners like Linkin Park dropping iconic anthems, Playboi Carti bringing the hype and Kehlani serving soulful fire, all on four stages, 20+ hours of pure festival energy. It was never just a lineup, it’s a celebration of sound, culture and that feeling you chase all year.

When: 24 and 25 January, 2026

Where: Mahalaxmi Racecourse, Mumbai

Book Tickets Here.

Bollywood Music Project

Mumbai needs to set aside these dates for the father of all music experiences is back. Two fairly fun days, four immersive stages and a genre defying lineup that spans classic melodies, indie fire, and full blown Bollywood bangers. Soulful legends like Arijit Singh and Sunidhi Chauhan and new age icons like Divine and OAFF x Savera,BMP 2025 is where generations and genres come together. Whether you're vibing to unplugged evergreens under the stars or losing yourself in a high octane DJ set, the Bollywood Music Project 2025 asks you to feel the music and live the movie.

When: 4 and 5 October, 2025

Where: Jio World Garden, Mumbai

Book Tickets Here.

GAIA Festival

Tucked away in the Himalayan foothills, GAIA Festival blends music, wellness and art into a soulful escape. This October, the festival host artists like Diass (Bulgaria), Djuma Soundsystem (Norway), Jarl Flamar (France), Shaun Moses (India), Martin Dubois (France) and more across three stages - from live electronica by the riverside to tribal, house, disco & techno journeys at the Jungle stage.

By the day, the focus shifts to wellness and rituals: movement, cacao ceremonies, acupuncture, aroma therapy and ecstatic dance, alongside Nrtya Art Village showcasing multi-disciplinary visual artists. The Wild Bazaar and Fest trail add local crafts and culinary adventures to the mix. Unlike the majority of the festivals in India, GAIA is intimate, intentional and rooted in its setting. It’s more of a return to source than just another music festival.

When: 4th & 5th October 2025

Where: Neeralaya, Raison, Kullu, Himachal Pradesh

Book Tickets Here.

