Underwater, Hot Air Balloons, Treasure Hunts: Valentine's Day Proposals Are Going Big, Fat And Luxe!

Okay, so you’ve been in the best-ever relationship all this while, savouring those cafe and movie rendezvous, with every moment feeling like you’re walking on the clouds! But you also want to hear someone utter those four words: ‘Will you marry me?’ in the dreamiest way possible. You’re not alone if you’ve been imagining that cute-meets-iconic proposal in front of a blue door from Notting Hill or the plane proposal from Crazy Rich Asians that tugs at your heartstrings! A lot of couples want to put their romance on an unforgettable pedestal by going in for a scenic, OTT-style proposal on or before Valentine’s Day. As Sushma Venkatesh, Co-Founder of Resh&Co affirms: "Destination proposals are definitely becoming a big trend, especially as couples look to create more meaningful, memorable experiences that go beyond just the wedding day. Proposals are no longer just private moments; they’re turning into well-planned, luxe events set against breathtaking backdrops." If you’re looking to put a ring on it, here’s what folks have been doing. Get the travel bags ready...

She popped the question at Leh

Tanishaa Bhansali proposed to Rishi Jain in Leh Photograph: (Israni Photography & Films)

Why should men take the lead, is what ran through Tanishaa Bhansali’s mind when she took fiancé Rishi Jain to Leh to pop the question. The social media coach and consultant recalls the romantic proposal she lined up for him. “We took a huge poster saying, ‘Will you marry me’? and laid that down on the side of the lake. He, of course, did not know about it in advance. I had planned this for a while as I wanted to make the first move myself, so I got the ring beforehand, planned the trip out. My brother-in-law got Rishi there; he had no idea of the exact spot and what was coming up. Both of us are mountain people so it became easy to zero in on the backdrop and it turned out to be so beautiful. Leh has this stark beauty and it kind of makes you feel like you are in your own world, there.”

Treasure hunting to yacht rides, it gets fun

The locations are going as diverse for V-Day proposals as the destination sangeet or wedding itself! Says photographer Megha Israni who’s captured quite a few of these, “It’s more like a pre-honeymoon getaway. The concept has been there but I think it’s only getting intimate but also big on the planning. Maldives is classic, as the hotels there make proposals a really grand celebration, and of late, Dubai is getting to be the preferred proposal destination, for instance this couple did their proposal on a yacht in front of the Atlantis, with the resort as a backdrop and then staying at that resort, too. Definitely choosing to be unique is in top demand, so you’ll find hot air balloon proposals big in Turkey, Dubai and Manali. Underwater proposals are also sought after. Other hotspots that are more cost-effective on the radar are Lonavala, Mysore and Goa.” She adds, “Recently I had a couple who also did a whole treasure hunt proposal where the girl discovers clues all day leading to the big question. It started right from breakfast in bed with a clue and then she got an outfit with a small note saying, ‘Meet you at your favourite spot, next’. It took a lot of effort from the groom, but it was so much fun.”

This couple jumped into the pool

Finding Bollywood In The City Of Love

Priyanka Patel and Ishan Chhabra had their proposal in Paris Photograph: (Shreem Events)

Propose-cations are well played out. Devanshi Patel, Founder of Shreem Events outlines a key reason to the demand for it. “Valentine's Day proposals are definitely coming back in a strong way and the growing influence of movies and OTT has surely had a big part to play in this. It’s no longer two people out trekking and asking the question, now it’s an event in itself.” She remembers a proposal her team executed in record time far away in the City of Love. Says Devanshi, “The guy called me up and shared what he wanted to do. We had discussed Lake Como, Santorini, etc and narrowed it down to Paris - under the Eiffel tower. Best part? It was all planned within in 48 hours!” She goes on, “Luckily, I had local contacts and was able to get someone for photography. There was a challenge here, as the guy also wanted to play a Hindi song and that wasn’t easy, but I managed to find a violist. I sent him YouTube links of the songs and he managed to hear the tunes and get it right. It was in a lovely set up in a flower-strewn path with candles et al.”

Finding Meaning



For some it goes beyond wanting to have a scenic location. Says Manvi Gandotra, Founder of 1Plus1 Studio, "More than than choosing a stunning backdrop, couples are increasingly prioritising locations that hold personal significance. For example, some opt for a backyard engagement at their family farmhouse, while others return to Bali because it’s where their love story began. The emphasis is on making the proposal not just grand, but deeply meaningful."

Venkatesh has another take. "What we’re seeing is that couples are choosing dates that hold emotional significance, like Valentine’s Day, and aligning them with future celebrations such as anniversaries. For instance, I planned a wedding where the couple got engaged on February 13th and married on the same date a year later, making it a recurring holiday for them."

