Delhi’s New Address For Holistic Living: Shangri-La Eros Wellness Club

Amidst Delhi’s tree-rowed avenues, Shangri-La Eros unveils its 27,000 sq. ft. Wellness Club, a retreat with cutting-edge fitness and restorative rituals with conscious design. Adding on to its polish, the AQI-controlled interiors, a plastic-free ethos, and mindful details position it as much more than a luxury—it is a redefinition of urban well-being.

Gym & Fitness



The 4054 sq. ft. gym is expansive and equipped with Technogym’s premier strength and cardio systems. A dedicated Mobility Zone blends Visio technology with Pilates Reformers, while an outdoor green deck is tailored for HIIT sessions. With nutritional guidance and personal training on hand, every programme is designed as a journey rather than a routine.

The Spa & Salon



At the Spa, heritage and innovation entwine. Seven suites offer heated beds, steam showers, and bespoke amenities, framing treatments such as the Taste of India Retreat and the Couple’s Serenity Bath. Just steps away, the salon transforms grooming into indulgence, with Spa Mist facials, Yume Oasis head baths, and Jacuzzi pedicures.

The Recovery Zone



The Recovery Zone caters to the body’s deeper needs, bringing elite tools into a city setting. Hypervolt Pro 2 percussion, Normatec 3 compression, and red-light therapy deliver relief, rejuvenation, and cellular renewal—bridging performance with restoration.

The Pool & Hydrothermal Zone



The freshly designed lap pool stretches 100 feet and features temperature control. The hydrothermal zone extends the idea of balance through contrasts: a cold plunge followed by Himalayan salt saunas, infrared heat, whirlpools, and steam chambers. In the gardens, the lap pool glimmers in aquamarine calm, offering a moment of stillness in the city’s centre.

Design as Sanctuary



Conceived by Dubai-based Stickman Tribe, the Wellness Club is sunk in natural hues and reflective textures. Hand-painted art, gilded accents, and curated soundscapes are to guide guests through tranquil corridors toward spaces that feel intimate, yet quietly grand.

A Lifestyle Beyond the Club

The curated boutique completes the circle, offering Phytomer’s marine-inspired skincare, Omorfee’s organic facials, and Core and Pure’s natural oils. The retail space ensures wellness flows seamlessly into the everyday, beyond the spa or gym.

New Delhi's Shangri-La’s Wellness Club is less a facility and more a philosophy—an invitation to slow down, restore, and recalibrate in the very heart of the city. By weaving together science, ritual, and design, it sets a new benchmark for what holistic luxury can mean in Delhi: not a fleeting indulgence, but a way of living well every day.