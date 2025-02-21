I Stayed In Two Of The Locations In Koh Samui Where The White Lotus Was Filmed And Here’s What You Can Expect

“Whenever I stay at The White Lotus, I always have a memorable time,” said Tanya Mcquoid, the eccentric yet most loved character played by Jennifer Coolidge in the cult show. While she may not return in the third season, I can relate to her sentiment, especially after experiencing two of the breathtaking resorts where the latest season of The White Lotus was filmed.

With the new season set in Koh Samui, Thailand, the island is already seeing a surge in travellers. This phenomenon even has a name: The White Lotus Effect. While the show’s dark twists and murderous plot keep audiences hooked, its stunning locations often steal the spotlight, inspiring viewers to pack their bags. Following in the footsteps of Maui and Sicily, Koh Samui is the latest backdrop for the show’s high-octane drama. While Four Seasons Resort Koh Samui serves as The White Lotus hotel, three Anantara properties helped bring the fictional setting to life. Anantara Mai Khao Phuket’s wellness sanctuary provided the eerie opening scene, while Anantara Bophut and Anantara Lawana—both of which I had the pleasure of experiencing—made memorable appearances.

With access to the first six episodes thanks to HBO and JioHotstar, I enjoyed the thrill of matching scenes to the very locations I was staying in. While only a few but crucial scenes were filmed at the Anantara properties, the atmosphere, luxury, and tropical allure are unmistakably cinematic.

Bophut Beauty

A 15-minute ride from the adorable Samui International Airport brought me to Anantara Bophut Koh Samui resort, tucked along the shores of Bophut Beach. It is nestled on a verdant site that once used to be a coconut plantation. I had arrived on the day the resort had reopened following an extensive renovation—perfect timing for a look at one of The White Lotus filming locations. From the security post to the driveway, the lobby, and the iconic three-monkey statue at its entrance—this entire stretch plays a role in the show. We were escorted to the library for our VIP check-in, another spot that made it to the show. However, it was converted into a jewellery store – you'll see why in the second episode.

En route to my room, I witnessed the stunning landscape designed by renowned architect Bill Bensley. Featuring a lush garden and a central lily pond with a white lotus, I could see why writer and director Mike White picked this resort as one of the filming locations. I checked into the premiere Garden View Room on the topmost floor of the resort, which offers birds-eye views through gorgeous palms and a cosy balcony facing the pond and garden.

The evening kicked off with drinks and dinner at Guilty, the resort’s Nikkei restaurant overlooking the swimming pool and Bophut Beach. I indulged guilt-free in everything from prawn tostadas to Argentinian-style lamb chops, but the mango salad and plancha-seared Hokkaido scallops stole the show. The highlight? My mezcal-based Matzatli cocktail prepared tableside with a dramatic charred pineapple garnish.

For a taste of Thai flavours, we joined a Spice Spoons cooking class at Thin Thai, which began with a visit to the lively Nathon Fresh Market, where we picked out fresh ingredients before learning to prepare classics like Tom Kha Kai, Tom Yum soup, and Bun Loi under the guidance of local chefs. Savouring our own creations made the meal even more satisfying. TĀN Beach Lounge provided the perfect spot for tropical cocktails with uninterrupted ocean views, while Anantara’s Designer Dining delivered an intimate, luxurious experience. Our curated dinner began with a DIY Miang Kham featuring dried shrimp, shallots, lime, ginger, chilli, coconut, peanuts, and palm sugar sauce wrapped in betel leaves—a Thai version of our paan. This was followed by a lavish seven-course meal with prawn satay, massaman lamb, and mango sticky rice served under a glowing canopy in the garden.

Your agenda here will be packed with infinity pool dips, stand-up paddling, and sunset beach strolls. A visit to the lively Fisherman’s Village Night Market, just a five-minute walk away, is a must. Once a thriving hub for local fishermen, today it’s a charming mix of wooden shophouses, quaint streets, and vibrant stalls selling nick-nacks and food. The award-winning Anantara Spa surrounded by nature’s bounty invites you to completely relax. Much like The White Lotus Season 3, which highlights wellness through soothing massages and digital detoxes, Anantara Bophut’s spa experience is designed for pure indulgence. The 105-minute Anantara Bophut Coconut Dream massage is a signature treatment that blends rhythmic coconut tapping with a deeply relaxing coconut oil massage. As I bid farewell to Anantara Bophut’s serene shores, the journey through Koh Samui’s luxury escapes is far from over—next up, another gem waiting to be explored.

Lawana Love

It was time to visit another filming location: Anantara Lawana Koh Samui Resort. Distinguished with one Michelin key, this beautiful resort is located in a quiet spot on Chaweng Beach. I checked into the beautiful Anantara Pool Suite, featuring a private sundeck, plunge pool, and a swing—perfectly Instagrammable. A white lotus in a vase strategically placed by the bedside and dressing table, and a lotus-carved soap in the bathroom hinted at the resort’s role in the show.

Anantara Lawana is equally big on its dining experiences, so it came as no surprise when one of them got featured on the show. Remember the scene where Chelsea (Aimee Lou Wood) meets Chloe (Charlotte Le Bon) at a bar where they discuss their older boyfriends aka LBHs (Losers Back Home)? That scene is shot at Anantara Lawana’s Singing Bird Lounge. Elevated amid a 120-year-old tree canopy, this lively alfresco spot offers cocktails inspired by local birds—I sipped a rum-based drink garnished with a lotus stem, feeling every bit a part of The White Lotus world. Mike White may as well consider me next!

Once you’re done enjoying a drink with a view here, you can take it a notch above (quite literally) at Tree Tops Signature Dining within a jungle canopy. Indulge in an eight-course meal where crispy potato sphere and wagyu beef tartare are served in a smoke-filled box and a calamansi fruit acts as a bowl for its sorbet as a palate cleanser—fancy and flavourful.

There’s also the Sandal Beach Lounge on Chaweng Beach, perfect for a tranquil sundowner with breathtaking ocean views. Ocean Kiss, the all-day dining restaurant serves as a great breakfast spot with a view, whereas Crab Shack is best for seafood enthusiasts like me where I unabashedly devoured a seafood bucket. Experience Sino-Thai flavours at Cay Restaurant where the rich history of Southern Chinese settlers on Koh Samui comes alive through a traditional 15-course set menu. Here, the meal began with the Miang Kham but the betel leaves were replaced by lotus petals (for obvious reasons). I liked this version better. Must-tries include a watermelon cube topped with dried fish and shrimp, Go-lae southern-style grilled prawn, deep-fried local pomfret with sweet-salty-sour sauce and a DIY pork neck wrap. Leave space for the Thai desserts: Tub Tim Grob (rubies water chestnut dumplings in fragrant coconut syrup, To-Ko (two-layer coconut pudding in pandan cups) and Kanom Krok (coconut pancake).

Besides its memorable dining experiences, there’s a lot more you can do here from sunrise yoga by the beach to aquatic adventures like snorkelling and kayaking. The spa at Anantara Lawana is unmissable too. I chose the 90-minute Whisper of Lawana Bamboo Release treatment which offered a perfect blend of relaxation comprising a deep bamboo cane massage followed by a Thai herbal compress to ease away tension. Let’s just say I felt like melted butter after this.

Before I bid adieu, there was one last lotus-themed activity left for me to do. I participated in a Lotus Krathong ceremony, floating a candle-lit lotus on the pond—a symbolic farewell to past worries and a welcome to new beginnings and a, rather, refreshing way to end this memorable trip.

From stunning settings to indulgent experiences and moments that gave subtle nods to the show, my stay at The White Lotus filming locations proved that the series’ magic extends far beyond the screen. If you’ve been swept up by The White Lotus Effect, I’d say it’s time for you to vacay like a celebrity and take that much-needed island break.