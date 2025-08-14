Ibiza, In White: Inside Adlib’s Enduring, Authentically Ibizan Style

It’s easy to flatten Ibiza into one visual: the neon pulse of nightlife, a summer island measured in beats per minute. But on a warm June evening, far from the clubs, the island staged a different kind of performance. In the open-air amphitheatre of Sa Pedrera de Sant Antoni — a former quarry carved into honeyed stone — the 54th edition of Pasarela Adlib unfolded beneath a violet sky. The theme was Raíces de su tierra (“Roots of their land”), and it wasn’t just symbolic. Every pleat, every stitch, and every glint of jewellery carried the island’s own story.

Roots in Freedom

Pasarela Adlib began in 1971, championed by Princess Smilja Mihailovitch as a celebration of Ibiza’s “free, natural, and simple” style. Its DNA draws from the traje pagès — the traditional dress of rural Ibiza — known for its generous use of fabric, intricate crochet, and openwork lace. Over the decades, those elements evolved into Ibiza’s unofficial dress code: white and soft neutrals, breathable cotton (cotonet), broderie anglaise, ruffles that catch the wind, and artisanal footwear and jewellery.

The 2025 Runway

On 7 June 2025, the quarry lit up with spotlights and the sound of fabric brushing against stone. Hosted by model and presenter Nieves Álvarez, the show brought together twelve designers — from heritage houses to new names: Dolors Miró Ibiza, Elisa Pomar Ibiza, Espardenyes Torres, Estrivancus, Ibimoda, Ibiza Stones, Ivanna Mestres, Monika Maxim Ibiza, S72 HAT, Tony Bonet, Vintage Ibiza, and Virginia Vald.

While white and ivory dominated, flashes of gold, pastels, and metallic accents broke the monochrome, proving tradition doesn’t mean limitation. Tony Bonet sent models out in airy cotonet and fine bobbin lace; Ibimoda layered ruffles and flounced skirts; Vintage Ibiza experimented with sculptural volume; S72 HAT turned headwear into statement art.

Craft, Carried Forward

Here, authenticity is in the making. Espardenyes Torres, an Adlib-registered atelier, still produces traditional Ibizan espadrilles (espardenyes) by hand, updating them with subtle contemporary details. Elisa Pomar, a fourth-generation jeweller, reinterprets the emprendada — the ornate gold and silver filigree once worn on feast days — into modern heirlooms. Estrivancus merges tradition with sustainability, crafting espardenyes rooted in Ibiza and Formentera heritage using eco-conscious materials.

Futur Adlib

The week began the night before, on 6 June 2025, with Futur Adlib — the young talent showcase — in the arcaded courtyard of Sant Miquel church. Here, emerging designers experimented with silhouette and surface, balancing the codes of heritage with fresh interpretation, showing that “roots” and “reinvention” can share the same runway.

Why White Still Works

White is more than a colour here — it’s a reflection of place. On the runway, it mirrors limestone cliffs, sunlit sails in the harbour, and the glare of a Balearic afternoon. In a practical sense, it’s breathable, timeless, and endlessly adaptable. For Adlib, it remains a counterpoint to globalised resort wear, grounded in a sense of identity that is proudly Ibizan.

From Quarry to Closet

Beyond the spectacle, Adlib lives in studios and ateliers across the island. Visitors can step into Elisa Pomar’s workshop to see filigree in progress, run their hands over the textures of Tony Bonet’s hand-finished cotonet, or walk away with a pair of Espardenyes Torres espadrilles that will outlast trends. These aren’t just souvenirs — they are pieces of living heritage.

As the lights dimmed and models disappeared into the stone corridors, the air still warm with the scent of rosemary, it became clear: Ibiza doesn’t need to reinvent itself to stay relevant. Pasarela Adlib 2025 reaffirmed that the island’s truest style is the one it has always worn — predominantly white, meticulously crafted, and illuminated by its own light.