Inside Arpita Mehta's Beautiful Mykonos Holiday

Every designer has their muse, and for Arpita Mehta, it can be found in more than a few moments from her time spent in Mykonos. She loves to travel to the Greek getaway for more reasons than one. It truly is the postcard of travel dreams—blue waters, sun-drenched days, whitewashed walls kissed by bougainvillea, perfect stone paths, cobalt domes, and Instagrammable sunsets. The island offers so much for both the aesthete and the seeker—and Arpita is a bit of both.

Dressed in her flowing kaftans, statement sunglasses and breezy coastal outfits, she takes us into her favourite travel getaway, and how it made also made for creative inspiration for her.

Arpita Mehta

Fashion Meets The Aegean

ELLE: What inspired you to choose Mykonos for your holiday? Was it a spontaneous getaway or a planned retreat?

Arpita Mehta (AM): I’ve been to Mykonos in my early 20s on a girls’ trip, and that was actually one of my first European girls’ trips. I was blown away by the party island! Since then, I’ve visited a couple more times, and with each trip, I’ve discovered something new—the beaches, different areas of the island, the lifestyle. Mykonos can truly be whatever you want it to be: calm and relaxing or wild and party-filled. But no matter what kind of trip you choose, it’s absolutely magical.

ELLE: What was the recent trip about?



AM: It wasn’t my first visit to Greece, but it did feel entirely fresh each time. On this particular trip, I explored areas beyond the usual—quieter coastal spots, lesser‑known beach clubs, tucked‑away chapels perched on limestone cliffs. It was busier than before, buzzing with energy, but the magic of those whitewashed villages and cobalt sea views made it feel timeless.

ELLE: What kind of outfits did you pack for the trip? Any Arpita Mehta originals?



AM: For Mykonos, you always have to pack your best swimwear—bikinis, swimsuits, kaftans, coverups (like the one I’m wearing in the picture!), shorts, bodysuits, crochet bags, flip-flops, and of course, lots of tanning oil. I did of course wear some of my own outfits.

ELLE: How would you describe the fashion and vibe of Mykonos in three words? What stood out most—the colours, the textures or the lifestyle?

AM: If I had to describe it in three words that would be: magical, sublime, resort. When you’re in Mykonos, you truly feel like you’re on vacation. The landscape, the stunning beaches, the little whitewashed buildings all over the island, the cozy winding streets—it’s unlike any other place I’ve seen.

ELLE: Was there a moment or place in Mykonos that felt especially magical or creatively energising?

AM: One of my most favourite spots is the super paradise beach, it’s beautiful to just spend time there, be it tanning, swimming in the ocean, jet skiing or even partying. But I also loved biking through the narrow-cobbled lanes of Hora at sunset. The soft peach glow against Cycladic architecture made me think immediately of design—how light, texture and place shape mood.

ELLE: Will you think of incorporating the island’s signature white-and-blue aesthetic in your colour palettes or silhouettes?

Photograph: (Pexels)

AM: I actually already have! My Paradiso collection at Lakmé Fashion Week 2014 was born out of my very first trip to Mykonos. I remember being captivated by the calmness of the sea, the white-and-blue homes scattered across the cliffs, the cobblestone lanes, and the relaxed yet stylish mood of the island. That trip shifted something creatively in me—it inspired a move towards resortwear, and it was the first time I introduced signature prints and fusion dressing into the Arpita Mehta brand. Paradiso had mirror work, breezy silhouettes, kaftans, and capes in soft beachy pastels like powder blue and blush—it truly reflected the island’s soul. Looking back, it marked a turning point for the label.

ELLE: Were there any similarities between Greek and Indian design sensibilities that surprised you?

AM: While there’s no literal overlap, I’ve always felt there’s a shared love for draping and ease in both cultures. The way Greek fashion embraces flowy garments and fluid lines reminds me of the saree and how Indian silhouettes are meant to move with you.

ELLE: Travel can be such a destressor . Was it a much-needed break for you to be away from the studio and surrounded by such natural and cultural beauty?

AM: Absolutely—it was a much-needed break. With work, there’s always something happening—deadlines, shoots, new collections, and the constant rhythm of the studio. Holidays like this become a way to pause, step away from the routine, and just breathe. For me, travel isn’t always about planning something creative; it’s simply a reset. But often, without even realising it, moments from these getaways stay with me—the colours, the textures, the light, the energy. And when I return to work, I find I’m looking at things a little differently, with a fresher mindset. That’s the kind of quiet inspiration that travel gives.

ELLE: Do you love taking pictures as a keepsake? What was the best time of day in Mykonos —sunrise or sunset?

AM: Always! My phone is filled with photos. I take them for memories. In Mykonos, sunrise is my favourite. There’s something so peaceful about the early light casting long shadows over the white walls—it gives the entire island a dreamy quality.

ELLE: What was the most memorable meal you had in Mykonos? Are there any Greek dishes or drinks you fell in love with?



AM: To be honest, I don’t remember a single standout meal because everything was outstanding! Whether it's a quiet coffee in a cliffside café overlooking the water or exploring other places to dine at, they all make you slow down and fall in love with life.

ELLE: What’s one memory from Mykonos you’ll never forget?

AM: Hiring a convertible and driving around the little island—that’s a memory I’ll always hold on to.



Also Read:

5 Beautiful Places That Influenced Designer Krsnaa Mehta



ELLE Escapes: The Hamptons