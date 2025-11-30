The Subtle Grandeur Of Narain Niwas Palace

The Kanota family’s way of hospitality is unforced and instinctive. A mehendi might unfold beneath frescoed arches, where sunlight filters in through latticed windows. Dinner might be laid in the garden, the tables gleaming with brass and glass, the air thick with the scent of ghee and jasmine. For those who prefer the quiet elegance of an indoor setting, Imperial Lancers, the palace’s stately dining hall, lined with old photographs and polished wood, offers a setting that feels both intimate and storied.

The food walks the fine line between comfort and refinement, with dishes from family recipes like Laal Maas, Rana Ji Murgh and Dal Baati Churma paired with lighter, modern flavours. It’s not about grandeur here, but about care, the kind that makes you feel as though the palace has opened itself only for you. By the night’s end, the city fades away. Bar Palladio glows in indigo and candlelight, Shikaar Bagh hums quietly under the trees, and the courtyards fall into the kind of silence that only old homes know. Marigold, smoke, and memory linger — proof that at Narain Niwas, love never truly leaves.