Flavours Of Sawantwadi

In the sleepy green folds of Maharashtra’s Sindhudurg district lies Sawantwadi, a town known to a few for its lacquerware and hand-painted Ganjifa cards. But a quiet renaissance is underway, led by a chef couple with royal roots and global training. Shraddha Lakham Sawant Bhonsle and Lakham Bhonsle are infusing the Sawantwadi Palace Boutique Art Hotel with a fresh vibrance.
After studying at the prestigious Culinary Institute of America and gaining hands-on experience at professional kitchens around the world, the couple returned home with a shared vision: to reimagine their legacy. As trained chefs and members of the royal family, their expertise blends beautifully with the values and traditions of their ancestors. They are creating meaningful experiences that draw guests closer to local life– experiences rooted in community, art, and slow living.
On The Global Map
For the couple, the Sawantwadi palace transcends a place of personal history; it’s a platform through which they aim to elevate their hometown on to the global stage. “One of our biggest struggles has been to promote Sawantwadi as a city. We want to put it on the global map,” says Shraddha.
Chef Lakham adds, “We’ve curated a few experiences in Sawantwadi and we try to involve our guests as much as possible in these activities. As part of a special experience called ‘Lunch with a Sawantwadi-Kar’ we encourage guests to go into one of the local homes of Sawantwadi and experience life in a small town.” Guests are welcomed into a local’s home for a farm-to-table meal cooked on a chulha. It’s an immersive slice of rural life—wholesome, rooted, and unforgettable.
On The Ganjifa Legacy
A cornerstone of Sawantwadi’s identity is the Ganjifa, a traditional form of card-playing that dates back to the Persian empire and was brought to India by the Marathas.
Sawantwadi Palace is working hard to preserve this art. Shraddha explains how Ganjifa art has survived the threat of being forgotten in Sawantwadi. “We offer two workshops to our guests. One is where you learn how to paint the Ganjifa cards and the other is where I personally teach the guests how to play it.”
Through these curated experiences, they are ensuring that Ganjifa will be passed down to future generations, both within and beyond India.
Culinary Excellence Rooted In Heritage
The food at the Sawantwadi Palace Boutique Art Hotel tells stories of lineage, memory, and the region’s typical flavours. One of the highlights is the Rajwada Thali, a royal spread featuring traditional dishes from the royal kitchens of Sawantwadi, made using locally sourced produce and age-old recipes.
The focus on hyperlocal ingredients is key to their philosophy, offering guests a taste of Sawantwadi in every plate. Think sol kadi, fried fish, prawn curry, and a creamy kaju kurma made with a traditional kanda-kobra-otti (onion and coconut) masala.
But the culinary offerings don’t end with the local cuisine. “We have dishes that amalgamate traditional and western cooking techniques. For example, we whip up a dish we call the Special Eggs Benedict where English muffins are replaced with croissant buns made by Lakham. There’s a classic hollandaise sauce and we top it with a dry curry leaf chutney,” explains Shraddha.
A Living Legend
At Sawantwadi Palace every curated meal, art experience, and cultural interaction is a tribute to the past and a gift to the present. Whether it’s through the crackle of wood-fired chulhas, the delicate brushstrokes of Ganjifa, or vibrant flavours, there’s something for everyone. As the sun sets over the palace’s rooftops and the scent of simmering coastal spices lingers in the air, guests are reminded that Sawantwadi is a royal experience, lovingly preserved and generously shared.
