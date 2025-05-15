This Weekend, Travel Outside Mumbai To See Millions Of Fireflies Shine At Night

Forget your Instagram and Snapchat filters and allow a shimmering natural backdrop to take over your feed. That’s courtesy little bugs called fireflies—that are really nature’s little lights—dancing their way into your phones and hearts. The beautiful sight is thanks to these bioluminescent beetles that emit a soft glow to attract mates—a ritual synonymous with their mating season, which begins pre-monsoon.



Photograph: (Shutterstock)



When they appear in thousands, it makes for a gorgeous spectacle worth a thousand sighs, literally! It’s the fireflies’ festival and each year, at this time, it draws nature lovers out from everywhere into the hills outside Mumbai and Pune, where the phenomenon appears at its best. Not just visually stunning, the event also packs in an eventful night with a campfire, karaoke, singing and dining under the stars. That said, the real highlight is, of course, the bugs.



Heading Outstation To See Nature’s Little Lightbulbs



Nature plays host to city folks as they head out to see the fireflies Photograph: (Kevin Harding)

This firefly phenomenon occurs just before the monsoon season begins, when the air is warm and humid — making it perfect conditions for these glowing insects to thrive. Those who have been there, done that vouch for how the sight of countless insects blinking in rhythm amidst the darkness creates a mesmerising, almost surreal experience. For Kevin Harding, travel consultant, who saw this and fell in love with it at first glance, little can compare to it.





I will never forget my first fireflies experience at Tamhini Ghat near Pune back in 2016. I had just gone there for a trek, but when I ventured out for a night walk after dinner, I just saw these fireflies blinking and shining and it was amazing! From then on, I have been taking groups from the city to see these pretty bugs.



Fireflies around a tree Photograph: (Shubham Shubham Bramhdeo Kamble )





He shares, “You see the fireflies clearly just above ground as they move around your ankles and especially on the branches of trees. It’s important to go to a jungle area where there is lush greenery and less human intervention to be able to see them well. Usually, smaller groups are taken on different days to be able to accommodate everyone. People of all ages come for this, especially kids aged 5-10 who are absolutely fascinated by the whole experience.” Recalling his own first tryst with it, he adds: “I won’t forget my own fireflies experience, which was at Tamhini Ghat near Pune back in 2016. I had gone there for a simple camping trip, but when I ventured out for a night walk after dinner, I just saw these fireflies blinking and shining and it was amazing! I asked the locals about it, they of course, were unfazed as they were used to seeing it. But I left wondering how this experience would enrich a city goer’s life, like it did mine. From then on, I have been taking groups to see these pretty bugs. It makes for a leisure activity and is also a learning experience.”

Gen Z loves this and each year, we take almost 500 students in each batch to Bhandardara to see the fireflies. The camp includes karaoke nights, music, trekking, and boating



Traditional Dances, Bonfires And Biking: What The Fun Entails



Participants at the fireflies camp engage in different activities. Pics: Shubham Bramhdeo Kamble





The activity doesn’t end at walking simply into a quiet forest. Since it’s increasingly garnering attention and there are more takers for it today, planners and campers are adding more to the itinerary. Shubham Bramhdeo Kamble who organises a fireflies camp each year, talks about the fun it entails. He informs, “Gen Z loves this and each year, we take almost 500 students in each batch to Bhandardara to see the fireflies. The camp includes karaoke nights, music, trekking, and boating in the nearby dam.”



They follow a schedule for it and he goes on to explain: “The camp is set up by 4 pm and soon, everyone arrives and gathers in the tents. After a welcome, there is a speech and instruction given to guide people about what will happen. There is no long trek; the camp is usually set up right next to the sighting spot. Everyone heads out to the trail outside the camp, lights are switched off and they maintain silence. Soon, you see the fireflies and it’s like all of a sudden power bulbs come on. The fireflies are in full form after post 8 pm until 10 pm and in that whole duration they make for a visually-stunning spectacle. People walk about, stop and admire the bugs, it’s a scene that you can’t get enough of.” He adds, “We just have one firm instruction: it has to be done in silence and no one is allowed to try and catch the fireflies. They also cannot use a flash when taking pictures, to avoid disturbing them.” Post that, everyone heads back to the camp and we have things to do like a bonfire or a barbecue movie night.”



Biker group like Aventura make it point to do a Fireflies ride Photograph: (Aventura)



Vivek Nagda, adventure enthusiast from Mumbai is part of a biking group Aventura, that is planning their annual offroad trip on May 25-25 to Rajmachi to see the fireflies. Sharing more about it, he says, “People from Mumbai and Pune will arrive at Lonavala by 5 pm and ride directly to the fort before sunset. After refreshments, around 8 pm, they park their bikes and go towards the section that is earmarked by a local guide. The bikers are so excited about this, they are nature lovers and like doing things along with the community and this gives you the feeling of both. Post that they all head to the hotel for team-building games and dinner.”



Where To Go



The fireflies festival organised in different places and is best experienced in the quiet, forested areas surrounding the city. Here's where to go:



• Rajmachi Village: A popular spot, this is 80 kms from Mumbai, near Lonavala. A trekking destination that transforms into a glowing forest during firefly season.



• Purushwadi Village: About 200 kms from Mumbai, this is a quaint village in Ahmednagar district, with homestays and camps



• Bhandardara: Nestled in the Sahyadris, Bhandardara is around 165 km from Mumbai, in Igatpuri. Offers a tranquil escape with firefly sightings and good camping zones.



• Prabalmachi: A hidden green hamlet, Prabalmachi is about 50 kms from Mumbai, near Panvel. It is known for its panoramic views and beautiful trails pre-monsoon.



Remember: You can drive up to the camping point, but there are also private transfers and buses arranged for groups. The fireflies will be visible roughly until June 10.





Also Read:

Why Canberra Is The Quiet Luxury Capital You Didn’t See Coming



Exploring Goa 2.0, From Home To Heart