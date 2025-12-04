What Happens When A Car Makes An Announcement? Sting Energy And The Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team Pulled Off A Creative Masterstroke To Unveil Their New Partnership

The racetrack is alive. Tires screech against asphalt, and engines hum like lightning, ready to unleash. The air is thick with anticipation, each vibration making your pulse quicken. It’s in this electrifying moment that Sting Energy, PepsiCo’s high-voltage energy drink, made its boldest move yet.

Not with speeches or staged press events, but with pure adrenaline: a Formula-1 car announcing the news itself. As it sliced through the circuit, the engine’s roar morphed into an unmistakable “STINGGGGGG,” revealing a new partnership with the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team. Fans and creators online were quick to react, sharing videos, tagging friends, and marveling at the sensational reveal.

A Match Made In Heaven

It’s a pairing that feels destined. Sting Energy thrives on youthful exuberance, creativity, and uncontainable energy, while Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team represents precision, skill, and the relentless chase of excellence. Together, they’re not just partners—they’re collaborators in creating moments that make fans feel part of the action. Every lap, every turn, every surge of speed becomes a shared thrill.

“This partnership unites performance, energy, and flavour under one banner - connecting three of PepsiCo’s most iconic brands with the world’s most successful Formula 1 team, said Eugene Willemsen, Chief Executive Officer, International Beverages at PepsiCo. “Through Gatorade, Sting, and Doritos, we’re inside the culture of the sport, fueling both the athletes and the fans who live for the thrill of F 1. Partnering with Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS Formula 1 Team reflects our shared commitment to performance, innovation, and excellence - values that define both our organizations.”

Toto Wolff, Team Principal & Chief Executive Officer, Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team, said: “Welcoming a company with a portfolio as strong as PepsiCo’s into our partner ecosystem is another sign of the strength of our team and our sport. As a brand, they align perfectly with our ethos of chasing ultimate performance through innovation and excellence. Gatorade’s expertise in sports science, Sting’s youthful energy, and Doritos’ cultural relevance each bring something unique. Together, they create a partnership that not only supports our team’s performance but also enhances the experience for our fans around the world.”

The roaring impact

The impact is immediate. Social feeds are buzzing with excitement, creators are amplifying the moment, and fans are already imagining what this energy will bring to race weekends. With this partnership, Formula-1 becomes more than a sport—it transforms into an experience electrifying with energy, innovation, and connection. Sting Energy and Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team are bringing fans closer to the thrill, letting them feel the excitement, the intensity, and the passion that fuels every race.

The first roar has set the tone: this collaboration is poised to leave a lasting mark on the F1 experience.