Regardless of how you feel aboutValentine's Day, there's no denying that love day serves up plenty of head-turning inspo for your next manicure. The best nail techs go all out with charms, dreamy colour combos and hearts of all shapes, sizes and placements. Which means that whatever your love language - whether you're a romantic who's ready for a table for two, spending it with your best friends or simply chilling with a box set - there's nail art to suit your vibe.

Considering that it's just one day out of the month, opting for a more wearable, understated design is great way to add interest to your manicure without overwhelming your whole look.

'Pinks and reds are definitely classic Valentine's Day nail colours and are always the top choice for most clients, however, I like to switch things up now and again. I've experimented with black, white and neutral shades for more of a subtle look,' says manicurist Iram Shelton who name checks OPI's Alpine Snow, Lady In Black and Baby, Take A Vow as her go-to hues. 'I've created nail looks with chocolate brown hearts rather than traditional red.'

Painting your nails in different tones is also a great way to bring in some creativity without requiring a steady hand or extra tools. 'Blues, pinks and yellows work really well together or if you’re more of a minimalist and prefer something classic, try browns and nudes with black or white accents,' suggests Shelton.

The iridescent, chromatic finish is also here to stay and lends an otherworldly glow to your nails. Romance is in the air, and on your fingertips.

10 Valentine's Day Nail Art Ideas To Try Now

Micro Polka