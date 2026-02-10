Regardless of how you feel aboutValentine's Day, there's no denying that love day serves up plenty of head-turning inspo for your next manicure. The best nail techs go all out with charms, dreamy colour combos and hearts of all shapes, sizes and placements. Which means that whatever your love language - whether you're a romantic who's ready for a table for two, spending it with your best friends or simply chilling with a box set - there's nail art to suit your vibe.
Considering that it's just one day out of the month, opting for a more wearable, understated design is great way to add interest to your manicure without overwhelming your whole look.
'Pinks and reds are definitely classic Valentine's Day nail colours and are always the top choice for most clients, however, I like to switch things up now and again. I've experimented with black, white and neutral shades for more of a subtle look,' says manicurist Iram Shelton who name checks OPI's Alpine Snow, Lady In Black and Baby, Take A Vow as her go-to hues. 'I've created nail looks with chocolate brown hearts rather than traditional red.'
Painting your nails in different tones is also a great way to bring in some creativity without requiring a steady hand or extra tools. 'Blues, pinks and yellows work really well together or if you’re more of a minimalist and prefer something classic, try browns and nudes with black or white accents,' suggests Shelton.
The iridescent, chromatic finish is also here to stay and lends an otherworldly glow to your nails. Romance is in the air, and on your fingertips.
10 Valentine's Day Nail Art Ideas To Try Now
Micro Polka
Tiny red polka dots on a soft pink base are the easiest way to bring interest to your nails while still being understated.
Fall In Love
When in doubt, extra tiny hearts is always a great idea for the Valentine's season.
Pink On Pink
Ease into pink and romance with an understated pastel rose French tip.
Delicate Details
Elevate any natural manicure with the addition of teeny tiny heart designs. This detailed manicure is definitely one to take to the salon, as expert precision is essential when adding these miniature decals.
Milky French
Whether you're single or a bride-to-be, a classic French manicure is one of the most sophisticated styles to sport for Valentine's Day. For an added flare, opt for a super-glossy chrome base like the example here.
Glamorous Gemstones
There's no better time to add some glitz to your tips than Valentine's Day; this mixture of glittering tones and 3D gemstones is maximalist without veering too bold.
Glitter Kisses
TheseombreFrench tips wouldn't be complete without some sparkly kiss-inspired details. If you're looking for romantic nail inspiration that isn't just hearts on hearts, this would be our pick of the pot.
Classic Red
If in doubt, you cannot go wrong with a luxurious red manicure; it's chic, simple and utterly timeless.
Natural Gloss
Valentine's Day nails needn't be too over-the-top. Keep it simple with an ultra-clean natural manicure, or opt for a soft pink shade courtesy of BIAB technology.
Sophisticated Frames
This framing nail design is a sleek way to update the classic French tip trend. Opt for a rich red tone to keep your manicure looking elevated and mature.