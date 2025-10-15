A Look Back: What Went Down At The ELLE Beauty Awards 2024

Last year marked the 18th edition of The ELLE Beauty Awards 2024 in India, continuing its global legacy of celebrating beauty, fashion, and lifestyle. Revered across 46 countries, including ELLE Korea and ELLE USA, the event was a spectacular convergence of Bollywood icons, beauty moguls, and rising stars, making it a night to remember.

The Star-Studded Night

As always, the awards brought together the crème de la crème of the fashion and beauty world. The red carpet was graced by Kajol, Bobby Deol, Kritika Kamra, Sunny Leone, and Anjini Dhawan, all radiating glamour and style. With a star-studded guest list, the energy in the room was electric as these icons celebrated the best in beauty and beyond.

The ceremony itself honoured remarkable talent. Sara Tendulkar was crowned ELLE Fresh Face, Female, while Sharvari bagged ELLE Rising Star. The timeless Kajol received ELLE Grace & Glamour, while Vidya Balan, celebrated for her bold choices, took home ELLE Beyond Beauty. Stars like Radhika Madan and Nushrratt Bharuccha were also recognised for their exceptional contributions.

The night was more than just awards—it was a celebration. Guests were treated to a surprise performance by Raja Kumari, who set the stage on fire with her hit from Jawan. Her electrifying performance had the audience on their feet, adding even more excitement to an already vibrant evening.

Opulence of Fashion and Beauty

As always, fashion took centre stage. Bollywood’s finest showcased show-stopping ensembles, from Aditya Seal to Nia Sharma, making the red carpet a spectacular display of elegance, glamour, and cutting-edge style.

In all, the ELLE Beauty Awards 2024 was a dazzling celebration of beauty, fashion, and everything in between. With Bollywood’s biggest stars, emerging talent, and powerhouse performances, it was a night that truly left a lasting impression. Fans and industry insiders alike eagerly awaited the next edition, already buzzing about the glamour and creativity that defined this unforgettable event.

