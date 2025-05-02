ELLE Exclusive: I Tried Miranda Kerr’s 5 Favourite KORA Products

I still remember the first time I saw Miranda Kerr in a Victoria’s Secret campaign—ethereal, dimpled, glowing from what felt like within. For a ‘90s child like me, she wasn’t just a model, she was the blueprint. Fast forward to 2025, and Kerr’s image is still luminous—but now it’s backed by something more grounded: a clean beauty empire rooted in certified-organic formulations and her own lived experience.

When ELLE India got an exclusive sit-down with Kerr to celebrate KORA Organics' launch in India, I wasn’t going to just nod along. I wanted to know what really makes her glow, what products she personally uses—and, of course, whether they actually work for someone who doesn’t live in Malibu or get facials between meetings.

So I asked her to share her top five KORA picks. She did. And then I did what any self-respecting beauty editor would—I put them to the test. This wasn’t about calling everything a holy grail. It was about meeting Miranda Kerr in the middle: her ritual, my reality.

Her Top 5 KORA Picks

Noni Glow Face Oil



Turmeric 2:1 Brightening & Exfoliating Mask

Active Algae Calming Cleansing Balm

Milky Mushroom Ultra-Hydrating Mask



Noni Radient Eye Oil

“These Are Part Of My Everyday Routine.”

That’s what she told me. No fluff, no hyperbole. Just: “These five products keep my skin balanced, nourished and radiant.”

She speaks with the ease of someone who’s lived this ritual, not rehearsed it. “The Noni Glow Face Oil has been my holy grail for years,” she said. “And the Milky Mushroom Mask is what I end my day with—it seals everything in.”

I wanted to understand that ritual beyond the marketing, what it looked like in practice. Her top cleanser? The Active Algae Calming Cleansing Balm. “It melts makeup, SPF, stress—everything. And it smells beautiful.”

As for the Noni Eye Oil, she rolled it on twice a day. “It brightens and de-puffs. The rose quartz roller is cooling—it’s part of the ritual.”

And that Turmeric mask? “It gives me that at-home facial feeling when I need a boost.”

“So I Used Them. Not Once. Over Days.”

I see why it’s the hero. Thick, rich, and nourishing—but in Indian humidity, it can go from glazed-doughnut to greasy-fast. I used it sparingly and got that subtle, lit-from-within vibe without needing blotting sheets. If your skin leans dry, you’ll love it.

I braced myself for the scrub. And yes, it’s intense. The scent hits first—strong, herbal, clean. The texture is gritty but effective. I used it twice a week for glow boosts, and it did leave my skin smoother. Not a daily player, but a solid supporting act.



Now this, I’d hoard. A luxurious, aromatic balm that melts off the day without leaving a film. It’s calming, it works, and it’s easily my favourite of the five. Kerr was right about this one.



This is skincare as comfort food. Nothing dramatic, but it cushions your skin after a long week of using too many actives or new products (guilty), stress, or just life. I layered it on post-retinol and woke up with skin that looked genuinely rested.



I rolled my eyes—then rolled this on. And it worked. Not in a “banish all signs of fatigue” way, but in a “you look less dead behind the eyes” way. Cooling, light, and better than expected. I’ve popped this in the fridge for now - and it seems like this is the one thing I would consistently look forward to using.

“The Noni Oil Will Always Mean Something More.”

Kerr told me this one came straight from the heart. “It was the first product I created—for myself, and then my family,” she said. “My grandmother introduced me to Noni when I was 13, and it became part of my life. I wanted to share it.”

That’s when I realised—this isn’t a brand built in a boardroom. It’s a collection of rituals, shaped by lived experiences, that happen to come in very aesthetic packaging.

The Verdict

Kerr’s glow isn’t just good genes. It’s habit, hydration, and skin listening. Do I love all five products? No. Do I understand why she does? Absolutely.

The cleansing balm’s a yes. The oil is a maybe sometimes. The mask is a mood. And the overall takeaway? KORA isn’t fantasy skincare—it’s ritual skincare. Which is maybe the more powerful thing.

In a world that’s constantly speeding up, Kerr’s routine reminds you to slow down—and that might just be where the glow starts.