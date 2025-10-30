ELLE Exclusive: I Put Estēe Lauder’s New Eye Serum To The Test. It Outsmarted Every Sign Of A Late Night

Two truths can co-exist: I do not have time for a 10-step eye routine, and I absolutely want my lids to look like they’ve been on vacation. When this slim bronze bottle landed on my desk, I gave it the after-midnight slot. One week in, it earned permanent residency.

What It Feels Like

A weightless, cushiony fluid that disappears in seconds. No slip, no grease, no pilling under layered products. It sinks in, then the skin around the eyes feels…organised. Like someone tidied up the puff, the crinkle, the 2 a.m. screen guilt.

What It’s Doing (In Plain Speak)

You get that fancy, slightly intimidating cosmetic procedure, minus the appointment. The formula takes a 4-zone view — lid, inner corner, crow’s feet, undereye — and works them together.

Sculpting Hexapeptide-8 : your firm-up, lift-up signal.

2HA Volume Filler : a flexible mesh of multi-weight hyaluronic acids that cushions movement so expression lines don’t etch as fast.

Tripeptide-32 (ANR’s signature tech): supports night repair rhythms while you scroll/sleep/dream.

Translation: it softens what you already see and helps slow what’s trying to form.

The Receipts

Night 1: Weightless glide, no sting, no film. I woke up with softer under-eyes and zero tightness; the “I slept” illusion without the sleep.

Day 3: Concealer stopped catching on texture. Inner corners looked less shadowy. Lids felt less “folded.”

Week 2: The outline of my eye looked cleaner. I noticed a subtle lift at the outer third, and my crow’s feet softened when I smiled. Morning puff deflated faster.

Week 4: The whole area read more sculpted and awake. That slight heaviness on the brow bone was majorly dialed down. Two separate people asked if I’d changed my sleep schedule, and that says everything there is to be said.

Side quests: No pilling, no milia, behaves under SPF, and survives Mumbai humidity.

How I Like Using It

One small pump, ring finger, tap under, over, and on the brow bone. Leftover goes on nasolabial folds and the little “Why are you here?” lines on the forehead. It even plays nice with my lenses and watery, sensitive eyes!

Who It's For

Night owls, spreadsheet squinters, contact-lens people, and anyone who wants lift and structure without heaviness. All ages, all skin tones, all the “I don’t have time” people everywhere.

It's not shouty. It's not trend-chasing. It’s efficient, and slightly addictive. It’s a formula that lets you do less and get more.

The Verdict

If your eyes are the most honest part of your face, this is the care they deserve: lifting, sculpting, and smoothing in the gentlest way. One bottle with eight hours’ worth of good decisions, whether you've slept or not.