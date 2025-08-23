ELLE How To: Beat Monsoon Hair Shedding

Monsoon may promise cosy afternoons and chai-filled evenings, but it also brings with it a certain unwelcome guest. One too many strands left behind on your hairbrush or pillowcase, your shower drain peaking at you after a hair wash, or an embarassing sight around your office chair. Read on for how to keep shedding at bay and your mane thriving all season long.

Blame it on excess humidity, scalp build-up, and weakened roots, but the good news is that your hair doesn't need to suffer through the rainy months. Read on for how to keep shedding at bay and your mane thriving all season long.

Detox Your Scalp Regularly

Monsoon scalp woes often begin with excess humidity that hampers your scalp's ability to efficiently fight off build-up. Start with a weekly detox. Add the Forest Essentials Intensive Hair Repair Japapatti & Brahmi Hair Masque or the Juicy Chemistry Neem Butter, Pumpkin & Ginger Hair Mask to your routine. Both of them balance scalp health, and restore scalp clarity beautifully. A great addition, but not absolutely necessary is a scalp massager to work in your shampoo - like the Tangle Teezer Scalp Exfoliator & Massager that gets rid of build up physically and stimulates blood circulation.

Swap Your Shampoo

Now’s the time to opt for shampoos formulated specifically to reduce shedding. The Aveda Rosemary Mint Purifying Shampoo is super lightweight, and strengthens hair fibres, while the Raise Fall Fighter Anti-Hairfall Shampoo is packed with green tea extract, coffee bean extract, ceramides, and salicylic acid to prevent breakage without drying out your hair. The Wella Professionals Ultime Repair Shampoo is another incredible option with AHAs and Omega-9.

Indulge In Protein Masks Weekly

Protein treatments repair weakened strands, curbing breakage. Reach for the luxurious Sebastian Professional No.Breaker Bonding Melting Hair Mask, proven to strengthen hair structure significantly, or Sachajuan's Hair Repair Treatment which harnesses Ocean Silk Technology to nourish and fortify fragile hair.

Eat Your Way To Stronger Hair

Great hair starts within. Incorporate protein-rich foods like eggs, lentils, and cottage cheese to boost keratin synthesis. Add omega-rich foods such as walnuts and flaxseeds to enhance scalp moisture. And at the risk of sounding like a broken record, don’t skip hydration: two litres of water daily flushes out toxins, promoting optimal hair health from the roots up.

Style Smarter, Not Harder

“Monsoon humidity weakens roots and worsens scalp conditions like dandruff and fungal infections,” says Dr Gagan Raina, Medical & Clinical Director at Arisia Skin Clinic. “Never tie wet hair. It’s most vulnerable then. A biotin serum, nutrient-rich diet, and in-clinic treatments like PRP or mesotherapy can all help tackle stubborn shedding.”

Ditch tight styles for gentle alternatives to minimise mechanical stress. Style your hair in loose braids or buns, secured with chic, hair-friendly scrunchies, scarfs or claw clips. When heat styling is unavoidable, I love a spritz of the KEVIN.MURPHY HEATED.DEFENSE Heat Protection Leave In Foam that shields strands effectively and gives my hair a healthy bounce.

Don't Skip Your Trims

Regular trims every eight weeks aren’t just vanity; they're haircare essentials. Trimming 1-2 centimetres off your ends eliminates split ends and reduces breakage, promoting healthier growth and minimising noticeable shedding.

Rain or shine, you should be able to boast a lush, healthy mane throughout the season. Because monsoon doesn't have to mean shedding.