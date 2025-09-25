ELLE Exclusive: Why H&M Wants A Spot On Your Vanity

Fashion has always been H&M’s turf, the place we’ve gone for that perfect dress, blazer, or pair of jeans. Now, they’re sliding right onto our dressing tables with the same energy. H&M Beauty has officially landed in India! We caught up with Cathrine Wigzell, Global General Manager, H&M Beauty, to chat about beauty that just doesn't look fab but feels fab and how their “fashion for everyone” mantra is stepping into the beauty aisle.

H&M has always been about fashion for everyone. What does that translate into when you’re building a beauty line — especially for a market like India?

Fashion and beauty go hand in hand. For India, that means a curated range of trend-driven, vegan, cruelty-free products that are accessible to all, making beauty exploration inclusive and fun.

The collection includes Made-in-India products. Can you share the thinking behind that, and how you balanced H&M’s global DNA with Indian cultural nuance?

Making in India was a deliberate choice. It celebrates local expertise, ensures relevance for Indian consumers, and reflects our long-term commitment, while staying true to H&M Beauty’s global DNA of inclusivity, accessibility, and style.

India’s beauty consumers are incredibly discerning, and often loyal to homegrown labels. What gap do you think H&M Beauty fills here?

We bridge fashion and beauty in a fresh way. Our products bring global trends with high quality and a playful spirit, all at accessible prices. It’s about making beauty open to everyone, without compromise.

Accessibility is central to H&M’s promise. How do you keep beauty affordable without compromising on quality, particularly in a country where “budget” doesn’t mean “basic”?

Our line is designed for pro-level results at everyday prices. Think vegan-friendly formulas with skin-loving ingredients, bold packaging, and trend-forward design. The idea is simple: affordability should never mean compromising on style or quality.

Sustainability is the elephant in the room for every fast-moving industry. What does responsibility look like for H&M Beauty in packaging, refillability, or ingredients?

We prioritise vegan, cruelty-free formulations, responsibly sourced ingredients, and eco-conscious packaging. Sustainability is built into how we design and deliver beauty.

If you had to pick one product from the India launch that best represents H&M Beauty’s identity, which one would it be — and why?

The Satin Icon Lipstick. It’s bold, vegan, enriched with vitamin E, and wrapped in playful yet premium packaging. It’s trend-forward, accessible, and perfectly captures what H&M Beauty is about.

H&M Beauty is here to shake up everyday routines with products that are playful, stylish, and easy to reach for. With a global outlook and a local touch, India’s beauty shelves just found a bold new addition.

