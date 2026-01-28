Margot Robbie's 'Wuthering Heights Hair' Is A New Take On Mermaid Waves - And It's Surprisingly Wearable

Oscar nominee Margot Robbie never fails to captivate the audience with her breathtaking, chameleonic performances - be it as Tonya Harding in I, Tonya or Harley Quinn. But we're equally impressed with Robbie's dedication to method dressing on the red carpet for her press tours. Who could forget the all-pink extravaganza that was the Barbie red (or pink) carpets?

As the press surrounding her upcoming film Wuthering Heights continues to build, Robbie is once again delivering exceptional beauty looks for her appearances. She turns to hairstylist Bryce Scarlett, who was also responsible for the perfected, polished waves for her Barbie red carpet.

This time, Scarlett leant into the gothic romance of Wuthering Heights with waist-grazing, cascading S-curls in a half-updo complete with face-framing pieces. Robbie's colour feels moodier too, with darker lengths woven through her golden hair.

While S-waves tend to be worn with a mermaid, beachy feel, Scarlett kept the mood positively medieval and hauntingly dreamy with the half-updo style and maintaining a soft texture.

To recreate, Hershesons hairstylist Izzy Warren recommends using the Hershesons Multi-Tasker styling tool (or a 3-wave curler) to get a 'natural kinky wave'.

'Use different size sections and flip your hand to create a different wave to the next to keep it effortless and natural,' says Warren. Then, grab a smaller section of hair from the top of your ears to create the half-updo.

For Robbie's make-up, her long-time make-up artist Pati Dubroff opted for antique rose hues focused across the cheeks and lips, while the eyes are kept delicate with just a wash of lavender grey on the lids and mascara. Satin finishes lend a luminous, glow. It's the look of love, made for the modern age.

Read the original article on ELLE UK.