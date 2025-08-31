ELLE Exclusive: I Swapped My Skincare Chaos For Optimals’ 1-2-3 Routine

If there’s one thing skincare has taught me, it’s this: the fancier the regime, the faster I’ll give up on it. Who honestly has the time or patience to layer seven serums before their first cup of chai in the morning? Not me.

That’s why when I came across Oriflame’s Optimals Hydra Radiance Range, a three-step routine that keeps things simple, I figured it was worth seeing if it could actually fit into my life. Cleanse, moisturise, protect, that’s it. I decided to try it out and see if Swedish “less is more” skincare could actually work on my very Indian schedule.

Hands-On with Hydra Radiance

Though I eventually swapped my routine for the simple 1-2-3 cleanse, moisturise, protect ritual, I couldn’t resist trying the entire Hydra Radiance range first.I wanted to see how each product stacked up before settling into the streamlined routine.

The Foaming Gel Cleanser lathers easily, clears oil and dust, and leaves skin fresh without that tight, dry feeling, thanks to its O-LipidSecure complex. On days my skin felt sensitive, the Soft Creamy Cleanser was gentler and kept it soft while still removing makeup.

The moisturisers did their job well. The Light Cream worked perfectly in the day, lightweight, quick to absorb, and non-greasy, while the Rich Cream at night felt more nourishing and left my skin calm and hydrated by morning. Both are powered by niacinamide and para-probiotics, which strengthen the skin barrier and support the microbiome, so the hydration felt more lasting than a basic cream.

The Daily Glow Multi-Protector SPF 50 stood out. It blends in fast, has no white cast, and feels weightless, which makes it much easier to actually wear sunscreen every day. The Beyond Moisturiser SPF 25 was handy on rushed mornings because it hydrated, evened out my skin, and added protection in one step, thanks to the ectoin and SPF blend.

The Eye & Lip Contour Cream was a nice addition. With its niacinamide and para-probiotic combo, it absorbed quickly, kept the under-eye area comfortable, and smoothed out the lips, too. And the Cleansing Sponge, while simple, did make cleansing feel more effective, especially when I had makeup on.

What I Liked

The no-fuss routine makes mornings less stressful. The light textures are perfect for our climate, there’s a subtle radiance that feels natural, and the sunscreen has no white cast, hallelujah. Overall, it’s skincare that respects both skin and schedule.

Since its early days, I can’t yet judge the long-term effects. Will hydration levels stay consistent over weeks? And will the barrier-strengthening claims help with fine lines in the long run? These are questions only time can answer.

My Verdict

The Optimals Hydra Radiance Range is worth trying, especially if you’re tired of complicated skincare and just want something effective, light, and easy to keep up with. It won’t give you glass skin overnight, but it sets the stage for healthier, calmer, and fresher-looking skin without overloading your routine. Sometimes, the best beauty routine isn’t about doing more, it’s about doing just enough, and doing it right.

